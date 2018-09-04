This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ulster lose prop McCall for 12 weeks after training-ground injury

Tom O’Toole will also miss Friday’s clash with Edinburgh.

By Ryan Bailey Tuesday 4 Sep 2018, 1:48 PM
4 hours ago 2,079 Views 3 Comments
ULSTER’S FRONT-ROW resources could be stretched with the news prop Kyle McCall will miss the first three months of the new season after tearing a tendon in his elbow in training last week.

The 26-year-old had surgery to repair the damage yesterday and will be sidelined for a period of 12 weeks, as he joins Marty Moore and Tom O’Toole on the injured list for Friday’s Pro14 clash with Edinburgh at Kingspan Stadium.

Kyle McCall with Jacob Stockdale Kyle McCall faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Moore injured his calf last week and missed the northern province’s seasonal opener against Scarlets, while O’Toole was replaced after 19 minutes on Saturday with concussion.

The Ireland U20 prop, who was last week awarded an upgraded Ulster contract, will follow the return to play protocols and won’t feature in round two this weekend.

There was no update on Moore’s fitness in Ulster’s injury update issued today, with the Ireland international’s debut for the province on hold after his summer switch from Wasps. 

While Dan McFarland will have Jordi Murphy and Rob Herring available this week, Rory Best and Jacob Stockdale (hamstring) remained sidelined while Jean Deysel (knee), Louis Ludik (hamstring) and Luke Marshall (knee) are all at various stages of their respective comebacks.

O’Toole and Andrew Warwick were the two starting props against Scarlets, but with the former among those in the treatment room, academy props Eric O’Sullivan and Ross Kane are set to be involved again. 

Tighthead Wiehahn Herbst may come back into the consideration but he has been struggling with a knock sustained at the end of last season, while Tommy O’Hagan is also on the absent list with a perforated ear drum.

Speaking yesterday, assistant coach Aaron Dundon said: “Jordi and Rob Herring will hopefully, if they come on or if they play, will add a lot of impact this weekend.

“Bringing a couple of fresh boys in and they have been working hard at pre-season, they are really eager to go, it will just add to the thing.

“Will Addison came off, he has — last couple of weeks — bruised ribs, we are just trying to see how he comes through the week. See how he gets through training and see if he is available. It is not too serious, but bruised ribs are not so comfortable either.”

