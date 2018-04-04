  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Wednesday 4 April, 2018
'It's hard to describe. It was very surreal and a great, great honour to be there'

Armagh’s Caroline O’Hanlon and Tyrone’s Neamh Woods are teammates on the NI netball side at the Commonwealth Games.

By The42 Team Wednesday 4 Apr 2018, 7:21 PM
1 hour ago 1,443 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3940473
Northern Ireland netball teammates Neamh Woods and Caroline O'Hanlon.
Northern Ireland netball teammates Neamh Woods and Caroline O'Hanlon.

ARMAGH AND TYRONE footballers Caroline O’Hanlon and Neamh Woods joined us live from the Commonwealth Games on The Ladies Football Show earlier today.

The Ulster duo are key members of Northern Ireland’s netball team who will contest the Games on Australia’s Gold Coast, with their opening clash against the hosts tomorrow morning.

Fresh from the opening ceremony, three-time All-Star O’Hanlon carried the flag for Team Northern Ireland and spoke about the experience and honour.

“I suppose it’s hard to describe,” she told The42.

“It was very surreal. It was an amazing experience and it shows how far netball has come. I was just delighted to be there and it was a great, great honour to be there at the front with all the girls behind me.”

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

Woods added, of the ceremony as a whole:”It was fantastic.

“It was an amazing opportunity, being there and being a part of it. It was a delight for me to see Caroline lead us out and be the flag bearer, which is a wonderful opportunity for her and well deserved.”

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

The Northern Ireland teammates also discussed missing their crucial inter-county games this weekend. With two Division 2 semi-final positions up for grabs between Armagh, Tyrone and Cavan, they’ll be  keeping a close eye from afar.

You can watch or listen to The Ladies Football Show with Caroline, Neamh and The42′s Emma Duffy in full here:

Source: The42.ie/YouTube


Source: The42 Podcasts/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
