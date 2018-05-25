Laois make three changes ahead of Westmeath clash

Kieran Lillis scoring his team's second goal in their opening round win over Wexford on 12 May.

LAOIS HAVE MADE three changes to to team that made a dramatic comeback to defeat Wexford in extra-time a fortnight ago ahead of their clash with Westmeath on Saturday in Tullamore.

Finbarr Crowley replaces Ruadhri C. Fennell in defence while Paul Kingston and Benny Carroll start in place of David Conway and Gary Walsh up front.

Stephen Attride will move into corner-back while Donie Kingston moves to full-forward with Paul Kingston starting at centre-forward for the Leinster quarter-final tie.

The winner of the tie will face either Carlow or Kildare in the semi-final in Croke Park on 10 June.

Laois Senior Manager John Sugrue has announced his starting fifteen for their Leinster Quarter final against Westmeath. pic.twitter.com/u4kQ26UTAQ — Laois GAA (@CLGLaois) May 24, 2018

Laois XV v Westmeath, Leinster SFC

1. Graham Brody (Portlaoise)

2. Stephen Attride (Killeshin)

3. Mark Timmons (Graiguecullen)

4. Gareth Dillon (Portlaoise)

5. Trevor Collins (Graiguecullen)

6. Colm Begley (Stradbally)

7. Finnbar Crowley (Emo)

8. John O’Loughlin (St Brigid’s)

9. Kieran Lillis (Portlaoise)

10. Alan Farrell (Ballylinan)

11. Paul Kingston (Arles Killeen)

12. Damien O’Connor (Timahoe)

13. Ross Munnelly (Arles Kilcruise)

14. Donal Kingston (Arles Killeen)

15. Benny Carroll (Portlaoise)

