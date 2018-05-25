This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Laois make three changes ahead of Westmeath clash

John Sugrue has made the changes after his team’s extra-time victory over Wexford in the opening round of the Leinster SFC.

By Gavin Quinn Friday 25 May 2018, 12:38 PM
Kieran Lillis scoring his team's second goal in their opening round win over Wexford on 12 May.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Kieran Lillis scoring his team's second goal in their opening round win over Wexford on 12 May.
Kieran Lillis scoring his team's second goal in their opening round win over Wexford on 12 May.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

LAOIS HAVE MADE three changes to to team that made a dramatic comeback to defeat Wexford in extra-time a fortnight ago ahead of their clash with Westmeath on Saturday in Tullamore.

Finbarr Crowley replaces Ruadhri C. Fennell in defence while Paul Kingston and Benny Carroll start in place of David Conway and Gary Walsh up front.

Stephen Attride will move into corner-back while Donie Kingston moves to full-forward with Paul Kingston starting at centre-forward for the Leinster quarter-final tie.

The winner of the tie will face either Carlow or Kildare in the semi-final in Croke Park on 10 June.

Laois XV v Westmeath, Leinster SFC

1. Graham Brody (Portlaoise)

2. Stephen Attride (Killeshin)
3. Mark Timmons (Graiguecullen)
4. Gareth Dillon (Portlaoise)

5. Trevor Collins (Graiguecullen)
6. Colm Begley (Stradbally)
7. Finnbar Crowley (Emo)

8. John O’Loughlin (St Brigid’s)
9. Kieran Lillis (Portlaoise)

10. Alan Farrell (Ballylinan)
11. Paul Kingston (Arles Killeen)
12. Damien O’Connor (Timahoe)

13. Ross Munnelly (Arles Kilcruise)
14. Donal Kingston (Arles Killeen)
15. Benny Carroll (Portlaoise)

