  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 4 °C Wednesday 10 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pro boxing returns to Irish TV as lineup for big-money 'Last Man Standing' tournament revealed

‘The Western Warrior’ is back, and he could end up facing an Irish amateur legend and pro debutant.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 10 Jan 2018, 2:17 PM
6 hours ago 4,017 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3789955

THE EIGHT PARTICIPANTS for Marchâ€™s Last Man Standing professional boxing tournament were named at a press conference today, but a tantalising lineup leaves Irish boxing fans truly none the wiser as to who will earn the lionâ€™s share of the â‚¬50,000 prize fund.

Meathâ€™s Chris â€˜The Ginja Ninjaâ€™ Blaney (9-0, 3KOs), Dublinâ€™s Bernard Roe (6-0, 1KO), Belfastâ€™s PÃ¡draig â€˜The Hammerâ€™ McRory (2-0, 1KO), Derryâ€™s Sean â€˜Mummyâ€™s Bhoyâ€™ McGlinchey (2-0), Belfastâ€™s Alfredo â€˜Fredoâ€™ Meli (14-0-1, 3KOs), Kildareâ€™s Roy Sheahan (debut), Dublinâ€™s Thomas Finnegan (2-0) and Mayoâ€™s Henry â€˜The Western Warriorâ€™ Coyle (19-2, 12KOs) will do battle in a Prizefighter format at Dublinâ€™s National Stadium on 3 March.

Christopher Blaney in action against Sean McGlinchey Chris Blaney and Sean McGlinchey clashed in the 2015 Senior semis as amateurs; will they meet again as pros? Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The groundbreaking competition, co-promoted by Red Corner Promotions and Assassin Promotions, is the first of its kind to be held in Ireland, and will see the eight Irish middleweights do battle for the â‚¬25,000 winnerâ€™s cheque as well as a further â‚¬5,000 for their amateur boxing club.

There will be a knockout bonus of â‚¬1,000 as well as staggered purses for runners-up (â‚¬5,000), semi finalists (â‚¬2,000), and quarter finalists (â‚¬1,000).

Defeated semi-finalists and quarter-finalists will be rewarded with an additional â‚¬500 for their respective amateur clubs, with the overall runner-up earning â‚¬1,000 for his grassroots facility.

The promoters confirmed at todayâ€™s press conference that the straight-knockout tournament will be broadcast live on Irish terrestrial television, with confirmation of the exact network imminent. Last Man Standing will be the first professional boxing to be broadcast live on domestic TV in Ireland since 2011.

Among the â€˜surprisesâ€™ in Marchâ€™s middleweight lineup is Irish amateur legend Roy Sheahan of Athy, who will make his professional debut in February in order to qualify for the tournament in the eyes of the Boxing Union of Ireland. The four-time Irish Senior Elite champion is currently ineligible to box professionally due to recent inactivity, and must prove his fitness to the board.

Geesalaâ€™s Coyle, meanwhile, who relocated to Chicago on turning professional over 10 years ago, makes his ring return after a four-year sabbatical, and is the most experienced competitor by a distance if not necessarily the favourite in whatâ€™s a talent-stacked field. He will fight in Mexico next month due to his being in a similar predicament to Sheahan.

Henry Coyle celebrates winning is fight with fans Henry Coyle returns from the boxing abyss in March Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

The draw will take place a week before first bell.

Marchâ€™s introduction to the concept will be the first of three scheduled Last Man Standing tournaments to take place in the Stadium in 2018.

As well as the sizeable prize money on offer, the winner will become the mandatory challenger for â€˜Cool Handâ€™ Luke Keelerâ€™s Irish middleweight title.

On the tournamentâ€™s undercard, Irish light-heavyweight champion Paddy McDonagh, who beat Keelerâ€™s former gym-mate Steve Collins Jr for the green strap at the same venue last June, returns to the Stadium to defend his title versus David Bailey.

Also confirmed to feature on the bill are Craig Oâ€™Brien, Vladimir Belujsky and Victor Rabei.

â€˜Any shows where Iâ€™m the main event, RTÃ‰ can â€“ and will â€“ have them, no matter whatâ€™ â€“ Michael Conlan

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
LIVE: Chelsea v Arsenal, League Cup semi-final
LIVE: Chelsea v Arsenal, League Cup semi-final
Ronaldo just the 49th most valuable player in the world as 5 Premier League stars make top 10
Lukaku seeking legal advice over 'voodoo' claim
FOOTBALL
Former Chelsea boss Villas-Boas withdraws from Dakar Rally after crash
Former Chelsea boss Villas-Boas withdraws from Dakar Rally after crash
Voodoo to blame for Lukaku leaving Everton, claims club's majority shareholder
'Mourinho said serious words and used serious words. I won't forget this'
LIVERPOOL
League and FA Cup-winning Liverpool goalkeeper dies
League and FA Cup-winning Liverpool goalkeeper dies
'For sure he was our target' - Conte admits Chelsea wanted Van Dijk
Liverpool urged to sign PSG midfielder as Coutinho replacement
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
'Iâ€™ve been stuck with this stigma of concussion and it's frustrating because it's not true'
'Iâ€™ve been stuck with this stigma of concussion and it's frustrating because it's not true'
Leinster facing big selection calls despite the loss of Ringrose and O'Brien for Glasgow
No return date in sight as Ulster deregister Jared Payne from Champions Cup squad
LEINSTER
Ringrose a doubt for Ireland's Six Nations campaign after undergoing ankle surgery
Ringrose a doubt for Ireland's Six Nations campaign after undergoing ankle surgery
As it happened: Leinster v Ulster, Pro14
'If I'm playing well for Ulster then there's no reason I can't do it for Ireland'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie