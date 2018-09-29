This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
League cup draw sends Lampard back to Stamford Bridge while West Ham host Spurs

Chelsea great Frank Lampard will return to Stamford Bridge as a manager for the first time next month.

By The42 Team Saturday 29 Sep 2018, 9:45 PM
1 hour ago 2,673 Views No Comments
Derby County boss Frank Lampard
DERBY COUNTY MANAGER Frank Lampard will return to Chelsea in the fourth round of the EFL Cup.

The Chelsea great masterminded a penalty shoot-out success at Manchester United on Tuesday, knocking out former Blues mentor Jose Mourinho, and he will now head back to Stamford Bridge.

The pick of the fixtures sees Derby, ninth in the Championship under Lampard, travelling to unbeaten Premier League high-flyers Chelsea in the week commencing October 29.

Another enticing clash sees West Ham host Tottenham, having sensationally knocked their rivals out at this stage of last season’s competition.

Defending champions Manchester City have an all-Premier League meeting with Fulham, while last term’s runners-up Arsenal host third-tier Blackpool.

Bournemouth and Leicester City both have home ties, with the latter facing Everton or Southampton.

EFL Cup fourth round draw in full:

Manchester City v Fulham
Bournemouth v Norwich City
Arsenal v Blackpool
Leicester City v Everton or Southampton
West Ham v Tottenham
Middlesbrough v Crystal Palace
Chelsea v Derby County
Burton Albion v Nottingham Forest

Stunning late strike by super sub Sturridge keeps Liverpool unbeaten

