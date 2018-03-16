There were four sending offs, 22 goals and a seven goal drubbing in the First Division tonight

DROGHEDA UNITED WERE the big winners on Friday night in the SSE Airtricity League First Division, as Tim Clancy’s side recorded a massive 8-1 win away to Wexford.

There were braces for both Sean Brennan and Luke Duffy at Ferrycarrig Park, on top of goals for Mark Doyle, Jake Hyland and Chris Lyons from the penalty spot.

In a night of drama, Duffy also saw red with minutes to go while Dean Kelly struck a first-half consolation as Damien Locke’s side drop to seventh spot with just one win in four games this season.

Shelbourne meanwhile, earned a dramatic 3-2 win at Tolka Park against Longford Town with striker David O’Sullivan netting a hat-trick, including a 90th minute winner.

Striker Sam Verdon equalised with his second goal of the night to make it 2-2 with 86 minutes on the clock, before receiving a red card six minutes later just moments before O’Sullivan’s winning penalty to decide it.

GOAL! O’Sullivan nets his hat trick from the spot. 3-2 #Shels. — Shelbourne FC (@shelsfc) March 16, 2018

Elsewhere Galway United strengthened their position at the top of the First Division with a 3-1 win against struggling Cabiniteely at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Danny Furlong continued his fine form since returning to Ireland from New Zealand by bagging a brace to bring his tally for the season to six goals after just three games, with Connor Barry netting in-between.

Joe Doyle found a late consolation with three minutes remaining, with Christian Lotefa sent off for a second yellow card in the dying seconds on a night where were four sendings off across the First Division.

Athlone Town suffered their third defeat in as many games as they succumbed 3-1 to Collie O’Neill’s UCD.

Tousef Mahdy added to a brace from Georgie Kelly to bring the Students into second spot, level on seven points with league leaders Galway.

SSE Airtricity League First Division results:

Galway United 3-1 Cabinteely

Shelbourne 3-2 Longford Town

Athlone Town 1-3 UCD

Wexford FC 1-8 Drogheda United

