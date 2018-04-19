  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 19 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

LeBron James' sizzling start helps Cavs even series and the rest of the NBA playoff action

The Houston Rockets also crushed the Minnesota Timberwolves.

By AFP Thursday 19 Apr 2018, 7:55 AM
1 hour ago 818 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3965758
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

LEBRON JAMES CRYSTALISED his reputation as one of the best playoff performers in NBA history on Wednesday as the Cleveland Cavaliers rebounded from a game one rout with a 100-97 win over the Indiana Pacers.

James scored 20 of his 46 points in the opening quarter, getting off to a torrid start in which he single-handedly outscored the Pacers 13-0 and 16-1 to begin game two of the first round Eastern Conference series.

“My mentality was we got to go back to Indiana tied 1-1,” James said. “We hadn’t scored like we are accustomed to doing so far so I wanted to see if I had a good hand to start.

“My guys kept coming to me and I was able to make a few buckets.”

In the late game, the Houston Rockets crushed the Minnesota Timberwolves 102-82 to seize a 2-0 series lead.

Chris Paul had 27 points as the Rockets drained 16 three pointers compared to just five threes for the Timberwolves. Nemanja Bjelica led the Timberwolves with 16 points.

Cleveland bounced back from an embarrassing 98-80 loss at home in game one and the mighty James set the tone early Wednesday, giving credence to coach Tyronn Lue’s pre-game prediction that if he showed up, the Cavs would level the series.

He did exactly that, shooting 17 of 24 field goals and delivering 12 rebounds and five assists as the Cleveland had to survive a late fourth-quarter charge by the Pacers.

“He did a great job of just being aggressive and attacking the basket for our team. LeBron did a great job setting the tone offensively,” Lue said.

33-year-old James also helped put the game away with two clutch free throws with 18 seconds left to make it 99-92.

Pacers Cavaliers Basketball Source: Tony Dejak

Pacers star Victor Oladipo made a 26 foot jumper at the buzzer to close out the scoring. Oladipo finished with a team high 22 points in the loss.

The series now shifts to Indiana for game three on Friday.

James has never lost a first round series and being down 0-1 marked another first for James, whose teams have always managed to come out firing on all cylinders before.

Game one was so one-sided the Cavs recorded the second-fewest points of their season.

But these are not normal times for Cleveland as the highs and lows have become more acute, leaving fans wondering which version will show up on any given night.

James’ consistency has kept it somewhat together as he enjoyed one of his best seasons, averaging 29.5 points, 9.8 rebounds and 10.0 assists during the regular season.

Even in the game one loss, he still managed a triple double with 24 points, 10 boards and 12 assists.

Lue shook up his starting lineup for game two, going with Kyle Korver and J.R. Smith over Jeff Green and Rodney Hood. Green didn’t score in the opener and Hood only started because Korver had an injured right foot.

Source: NBA/YouTube

Kevin Love scored 15 points but with 3:43 left he hurt his left hand, the same one he broke earlier in the season. Lue said the injury is not serious.

“Little jammed thumb but he is fine. Ready to go for game three,” Lue said.

Korver tallied 12 points as he outworked the Pacers at both ends of the floor. All Korver’s points came on three point shots.

“Kyle does all the little things it takes to win,” Lue said.

In Oklahoma City, Derrick Favors finished with 20 points and 16 rebounds while Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points as the Utah Jazz toppled the Thunder 102-95 to even their first round series 1-1.

– © AFP 2018


Source: The42 Podcasts/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'If I'm still watching it on YouTube and thinking about it, then it's no good to me'
'If I'm still watching it on YouTube and thinking about it, then it's no good to me'
Fardy determined not to come up short again
'He's just incredible' - Murray the main man for Munster ahead of France trip
FOOTBALL
Italian legend Vialli and ex-Premier League boss Redknapp to manage GAA clubs
Italian legend Vialli and ex-Premier League boss Redknapp to manage GAA clubs
Kaka opens up about 'respectful but complicated' relationship with Mourinho
Lippi: Nothing can tarnish Buffon as a player or a man
PREMIER LEAGUE
Lukaku springs off the bench to seal win for much-changed Manchester United in Bournemouth
Lukaku springs off the bench to seal win for much-changed Manchester United in Bournemouth
Pogba starts amid talk of potential United exit
Lallana heads to South Africa to save World Cup dream - reports
MANCHESTER CITY
Do you agree with our alternative Premier League Team of the Year?
Do you agree with our alternative Premier League Team of the Year?
Aguero forced to undergo knee surgery after unpunished Young challenge
Liverpool confirmed to face Man United in second biggest stadium in the world
REAL MADRID
Ronaldo saves Real from home defeat against Bilbao
Ronaldo saves Real from home defeat against Bilbao
Real Madrid icon Raul to begin coaching badges alongside Barca great Xavi
Isco leads Real Madrid to Malaga win as Zidane rests Ronaldo and Bale

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie