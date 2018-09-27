Staying on! St Pat's tie down key defender and Shamrock Rovers target

KEY ST PATRICK’S Athletic defender Lee Desmond has pledged his future to the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division side, signing a two-year contract extension today.

In recent weeks, it was reported that Stephen Bradley had hoped to add Desmond to his ranks at Shamrock Rovers, but St Pat’s have ensured he’s going nowhere.

The 23-year-old initially joined the Richmond Park-based outfit ahead of the 2015 season from Shelbourne and prior to that, had been plying his trade at Newcastle United.

Next season will be Desmond’s fifth in the Saints jersey, with the Donaghmede native and former Cherry Orchard schoolboy a central part of the Dublin side’s defence through the years.

“I am happy at the club and have really enjoyed my time here,” Desmond told stpatsfc.com as he sealed the new deal.

“We have had plenty of ups and downs like everyone else but overall I have enjoyed my time and I am happy to commit to the future here at Pat’s.

“This year especially and last year as well, I have been playing every week and enjoying my football. I get on very well with everyone at the club and we are a really tight knit group, and that is what I want to be a part of.

“The fans, the players, all the staff, we all get on well and I think the club is definitely going in the right direction and minimum next season, hopefully we can get into Europe.”

Pat’s lost their long-serving manager Liam Buckley on Tuesday as he resigned after seven years in charge.

Ger O’Brien takes over in his absence until the end of the season, and added of the news:

“Lee has turned down bigger and more lucrative offers from other clubs because of what he wants to achieve here at St Pat’s,” the Director of Football, who previously played alongside Desmond, said.

“Lee is four years here with us and these two years will bring him up to a total of six which is fantastic for us.

“He has progressed really well since he has come in and is only going to get better so we are delighted from a club point of view that we can tie Lee down.

“There is hopefully more business that the club can get done between now and the end of the season as well, and the club can then sit down and hatch out a plan on how we can best move forward.”

St Pat’s are due to face Shelbourne in the Leinster Senior Cup final on Friday evening, with Desmond likely lining out against his former club at Tolka Park.

