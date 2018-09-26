This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Pique howler gifts bottom-placed Leganes shock win against Barcelona

Oscar Rodriguez’s strike hands Barcelona their first defeat of the La Liga season.

By Niall Kelly Wednesday 26 Sep 2018, 9:09 PM
1 hour ago 5,247 Views 1 Comment
WINLESS LEGANES STUNNED Barcelona with two goals in as many minutes as they came from behind to beat the La Liga leaders 2-1.

Gerard Pique was the Barca villain, this defensive mistake gifting Oscar Rodriguez the game’s winning goal in the 53rd minute.

Barca travelled to Butarque with four wins and a draw from their opening five games of the new campaign.

And Ernesto Valverde’s side looked set to continue their unbeaten run against the team bottom of the league when Philippe Coutinho teed himself up and flashed a super volley past Ivan Cuellar in the 12th minute.

But ex-Liverpool man Nabil el Zhar headed Leganes level in the 52nd minute before Rodriguez capped a sensational 60 seconds by pouncing to strike the winner.

Barcelona’s defeat means that Real Madrid can dislodge them at the top of the table with a point or better in tonight’s trip to Sevilla (kick-off 9pm).

