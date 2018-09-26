Pique howler gifts bottom-placed Leganes shock win against Barcelona

WINLESS LEGANES STUNNED Barcelona with two goals in as many minutes as they came from behind to beat the La Liga leaders 2-1.

Gerard Pique was the Barca villain, this defensive mistake gifting Oscar Rodriguez the game’s winning goal in the 53rd minute.

Barca travelled to Butarque with four wins and a draw from their opening five games of the new campaign.

And Ernesto Valverde’s side looked set to continue their unbeaten run against the team bottom of the league when Philippe Coutinho teed himself up and flashed a super volley past Ivan Cuellar in the 12th minute.

Will we see a more skillful goal than this tonight?



Lionel Messi, in his 700th Barca game, the provider, and @Phil_Coutinho with an outstanding volley to make it @CDLeganes 0 - @FCBarcelona 1.#LaLiga #LEGBAR #PureFootball



Subscribe here - https://t.co/YbI6T6O8MU pic.twitter.com/pNX0GB620f — Eleven Sports (@ElevenSports_UK) September 26, 2018

But ex-Liverpool man Nabil el Zhar headed Leganes level in the 52nd minute before Rodriguez capped a sensational 60 seconds by pouncing to strike the winner.

Barcelona’s defeat means that Real Madrid can dislodge them at the top of the table with a point or better in tonight’s trip to Sevilla (kick-off 9pm).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!