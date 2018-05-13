  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 14 °C Sunday 13 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's not about the fifth star but chasing up to number ten': Leinster celebrate in style

Leo Cullen’s squad joined hundreds of supporters to continue the celebrations after their record-equalling fourth European title.

By Ryan Bailey Sunday 13 May 2018, 7:27 PM
15 minutes ago 979 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4010575

Ryan Bailey reports from Donnybrook

THESE ARE SENSATIONALLY heady days for Irish rugby, and the good times keep rolling for Leinster as they triumphantly paraded the Champions Cup trophy, having returned to the summit of European rugby after a six-year wait.

Dan Leavy lifts the European Rugby Champions Cup trophy Dan Leavy lifts the Champions Cup trophy on stage. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Leo Cullen’s squad were welcomed home by hundreds of their adoring fans at Donnybrook this afternoon as the celebrations showed no sign of letting up, and why should they?

The province claimed a record-equalling fourth European crown in Bilbao on Saturday evening, showing huge grit and determination to eek out a match-winning penalty at the death having trailed from early on.

Relief and pride were the overwhelming feelings at the end of an epic arm-wrestle, but victory over Racing 92 was a fitting culmination to a faultless season which had seen the province emerge as the dominant force in European rugby again.

Just as they have done all season, Leinster’s support base travelled in huge numbers to Spain and, as has so often been said before, were a real point of difference as the players drew from their energy to get over the line.

Murrayfield, the Millennium Stadium, Twickenham, and now Bilbao’s San Mamés Stadium. Indelible days in the blue, and the connection between the players and supporters was no more evident than in the turnout and atmosphere for Sunday’s official homecoming event.

Hundreds of supporters, young and old, gathered at Donnybrook from early afternoon to give the squad a hero’s welcome as the club revelled in the achievement of a fourth European star under glorious blue skies.

After a long night of celebrations, the players made the short trip across from Leinster’s UCD headquarters, many of whom were joined by their families, and received a huge roar as captain Isa Nacewa led the team onto the stage with the silverware in tow.

“It’s a great time to be involved with Leinster,” the 35-year-old said, who will bring the curtain down on his illustrious time with the province at the end of this season.

Sean O'Brien and Jonathan Sexton take selfies with fans Sean O'Brien and Johnny Sexton with young supporters. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

“It’s a massive squad effort from the whole of Leinster. It was pretty special and a great bunch of guys to do it with. There are plenty more stars in the future for sure.

“It’s not about the fifth star but chasing up to number ten.”

Leo Cullen, who yesterday became the first person to win the European Cup as a player and coach, echoed the words of Nacewa and then praised the fans for their loyal and unwavering support throughout the course of a memorable season.

“It’s amazing, we’ve had some unbelievable support,” the head coach said.

“It turned into a nail-biting game but it was a great occasion. A lot of hard has had to go in to compete again at this level and the support plays a huge part in that as well.

“The support allows the team to do a lot of things, so keep turning out for us and there’s another big game for us on Saturday. And we can do it all over again.”

The celebrations will be put on hold for now, as it’s back to work tomorrow ahead of Saturday’s Guinness Pro14 semi-final against Munster at the RDS.

Leinster have never completed the double but with confidence high and the team riding the crest of a wave, they have their sights firmly on just that — and it’ll take something special to stop them.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Lancaster’s redemption a happy tale in Leinster’s European success

‘Obsessed is the word… we have a love affair with this tournament’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Lancaster's redemption a happy tale in Leinster's European success
Lancaster's redemption a happy tale in Leinster's European success
'Obsessed is the word... we have a love affair with this tournament'
Touch of class with Jordi Murphy says a whole lot about this Leinster team
FOOTBALL
'You need to be brave and take risks': Pochettino urges Spurs board to match his ambition
'You need to be brave and take risks': Pochettino urges Spurs board to match his ambition
'I'm sad, at some stage it has to end' - Wenger emotional at Arsenal departure after 22 years
Lanzini double gives Moyes hope as abject Blues take thumping at Newcastle
LEINSTER
'It was great for Isa to win it for us with the last couple of kicks'
'It was great for Isa to win it for us with the last couple of kicks'
James Ryan is already one of the best in the world at the age of 21
Legendary Nacewa secures Leinster's fourth Champions Cup crown in Bilbao
HURLING
Kilkenny clinch dramatic win as Pat Gilroy's Dubs leave it behind them at Parnell Park
Kilkenny clinch dramatic win as Pat Gilroy's Dubs leave it behind them at Parnell Park
As it happened: Dublin v Kilkenny, Leinster SHC
Reigning All-Ireland champions show glimpses of class on first day out of the summer
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mourinho waiting for Carrick to step into assistant role as Faria successor
Mourinho waiting for Carrick to step into assistant role as Faria successor
Arsene Wenger bows out with first away win of 2018
Spurs sign off from Wembley on right side of nine-goal classic

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie