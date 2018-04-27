  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Byrne at 10 and Carbery at 15 as Leinster look to spoil Muldoon's party

The Connacht captain will make his final appearance for the province before retirement tomorrow.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 27 Apr 2018, 12:14 PM
24 minutes ago 1,197 Views 14 Comments
http://the42.ie/3981786

ROSS BYRNE TAKES over from Johnny Sexton in Leinster’s 10 shirt for tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 clash with Connacht at the Sportsground [KO 3.05pm, TG4].

Joey Carbery comes into the team at fullback as Leinster look to spoil the party in Galway, with Connacht captain John Muldoon making his final appearance for the province before hanging up his boots.

Ross Byrne Byrne is at 10 for Leinster. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Leinster have made wholesale changes after last weekend’s Champions Cup semi-final win over the Scarlets, with James Lowe and Barry Daly coming into the back three alongside Carbery.

Tom Daly makes his Leinster return at outside centre after recently recovering from an ACL injury, partnering Noel Reid in midfield, with Reid set for his 100th Leinster appearance.

Nick McCarthy is at scrum-half, while captain Jack McGrath, James Tracy and Andrew Porter make up the front row. Mick Kearney is alongside Ross Molony in the second row, and the back row is formed by Jack Conan, Max Deegan and Peader Timmins.

Muldoon will make his 327th and final appearance for Connacht as he captains them tomorrow, drawing his one-province career to a close before moving to Bristol to become part of Pat Lam’s coaching staff next season.

John Muldoon Muldoon will make his final appearance for Connacht tomorrow. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Connacht boss Kieran Keane has brought Gavin Thornbury into the second row, with Ultan Dillane moving to the bench, while Shane Delahunt starts at hooker ahead of Tom McCartney.

Tom Farrell lines up alongside Bundee Aki in midfield, while Tiernan O’Halloran, Matt Healy and Niyi Adeolokun make up the back three as Connacht look to send Muldoon off in style.

Connacht:

15. Tiernan O’Halloran
14. Niyi Adeolokun
13. Tom Farrell
12. Bundee Aki
11. Matt Healy
10. Jack Carty
9. Kieran Marmion

1. Denis Buckley
2. Shane Delahunt
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Gavin Thornbury
5. Quinn Roux
6. Eoin McKeon
7. Jarrad Butler
8. John Muldoon (captain)

Replacements:

16. Tom McCartney
17. Peter McCabe
18. Conor Carey
19. Ultan Dillane
20. Eoghan Masterson
21. Caolin Blade
22. Craig Ronaldson
23. Darragh Leader

Leinster:

15. Joey Carbery
14. Barry Daly
13. Tom Daly
12. Noel Reid
11. James Lowe
10. Ross Byrne
9. Nick McCarthy

1. Jack McGrath (captain)
2. James Tracy
3. Andrew Porter
4. Ross Molony
5. Mick Kearney
6. Max Deegan
7. Peadar Timmins
8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. Seán Cronin
17. Cian Healy
18. Michael Bent
19. Devin Toner
20. Jordi Murphy
21. Jamison Gibson-Park
22. Jordan Larmour
23. Adam Byrne

Referee: Andrew Brace [IRFU].

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

