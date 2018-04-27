Byrne at 10 and Carbery at 15 as Leinster look to spoil Muldoon's party

ROSS BYRNE TAKES over from Johnny Sexton in Leinster’s 10 shirt for tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 clash with Connacht at the Sportsground [KO 3.05pm, TG4].

Joey Carbery comes into the team at fullback as Leinster look to spoil the party in Galway, with Connacht captain John Muldoon making his final appearance for the province before hanging up his boots.

Byrne is at 10 for Leinster. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Leinster have made wholesale changes after last weekend’s Champions Cup semi-final win over the Scarlets, with James Lowe and Barry Daly coming into the back three alongside Carbery.

Tom Daly makes his Leinster return at outside centre after recently recovering from an ACL injury, partnering Noel Reid in midfield, with Reid set for his 100th Leinster appearance.

Nick McCarthy is at scrum-half, while captain Jack McGrath, James Tracy and Andrew Porter make up the front row. Mick Kearney is alongside Ross Molony in the second row, and the back row is formed by Jack Conan, Max Deegan and Peader Timmins.

Muldoon will make his 327th and final appearance for Connacht as he captains them tomorrow, drawing his one-province career to a close before moving to Bristol to become part of Pat Lam’s coaching staff next season.

Muldoon will make his final appearance for Connacht tomorrow. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Connacht boss Kieran Keane has brought Gavin Thornbury into the second row, with Ultan Dillane moving to the bench, while Shane Delahunt starts at hooker ahead of Tom McCartney.

Tom Farrell lines up alongside Bundee Aki in midfield, while Tiernan O’Halloran, Matt Healy and Niyi Adeolokun make up the back three as Connacht look to send Muldoon off in style.

Connacht:

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. Niyi Adeolokun

13. Tom Farrell

12. Bundee Aki

11. Matt Healy

10. Jack Carty

9. Kieran Marmion

1. Denis Buckley

2. Shane Delahunt

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Gavin Thornbury

5. Quinn Roux

6. Eoin McKeon

7. Jarrad Butler

8. John Muldoon (captain)

Replacements:

16. Tom McCartney

17. Peter McCabe

18. Conor Carey

19. Ultan Dillane

20. Eoghan Masterson

21. Caolin Blade

22. Craig Ronaldson

23. Darragh Leader

Leinster:

15. Joey Carbery

14. Barry Daly

13. Tom Daly

12. Noel Reid

11. James Lowe

10. Ross Byrne

9. Nick McCarthy

1. Jack McGrath (captain)

2. James Tracy

3. Andrew Porter

4. Ross Molony

5. Mick Kearney

6. Max Deegan

7. Peadar Timmins

8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. Seán Cronin

17. Cian Healy

18. Michael Bent

19. Devin Toner

20. Jordi Murphy

21. Jamison Gibson-Park

22. Jordan Larmour

23. Adam Byrne

Referee: Andrew Brace [IRFU].

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!