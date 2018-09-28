This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 28 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sean O'Brien back on Leinster bench as Heffernan captains Connacht

Johnny Sexton leads a Leinster line-up selected with revenge in mind.

By Sean Farrell Friday 28 Sep 2018, 12:24 PM
2 hours ago 4,112 Views 32 Comments
http://the42.ie/4258825
O'Brien running water and kicking tees last weekend at the RDS.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
O'Brien running water and kicking tees last weekend at the RDS.
O'Brien running water and kicking tees last weekend at the RDS.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

SEAN O’BRIEN IS poised to make his return to action after five months sidelined with a shoulder injury.

The Tullow Tank missed most of the second half of Leinster and Ireland’s trophy-laden  season thanks to hip and shoulder problems, but Leinster’s rich back row resources have been boosted for the inter-pro trip to Galway (Saturday 17.15 TG4 and eir Sport)  as O’Brien takes a place among the replacements.

Josh van der Flier continues in O’Brien’s favoured number 7 shirt, with Rhys Ruddock and Jack Conan completing the back row. 

Scrum-half Nick McCarthy also returns from injury to make the bench, deputising Luke McGrath who partners Johnny Sexton as the 10 starts a third straight game for the eastern province.

Former Connacht man Sean Cronin packs down in the front row between Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong, while behind the pack Joe Tomane partners Garry Ringrose in midfield and Rob Kearney comes back in at fullback to bump Jordan Larmour to the wing.

Sean O’Brien and Uzair Cassiem Connacht will hope to see an impact from their own Sean O'Brien. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Hosts Connacht are captained by hooker Dave Heffernan in the absence of the injured Jarrad Butler. 

Colby Fainga’a takes the openside slot in the skipper’s absence, with the in-form Paul Boyle returning to the bench. Gavin Thornbury’s early injury last weekend brings a start for Ultan Dillane.

The back-line is unchanged from the impressive win over Scarlets with Bundee Aki and Tom Farrell continuing their impressive midfield partnership outside the assured Jack Carty.

Connacht

15. Tiernan O’Halloran
14. Cian Kelleher
13. Tom Farrell
12. Bundee Aki
11. Matt Healy
10. Jack Carty
9. Kieran Marmion

1. Denis Buckley
2. Dave Heffernan Capt.
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Ultan Dillane
5. Quinn Roux
6. Sean O’Brien
7. Colby Fainga’a
8. Robin Copeland

Replacements:
16. Tom McCartney
17. Peter McCabe
18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy
19. James Cannon
20. Paul Boyle
21. Caolin Blade
22. Craig Ronaldson
23. Niyi Adeolokun

Leinster

15. Rob Kearney
14. Jordan Larmour
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Joe Tomane
11. James Lowe
10. Johnny Sexton Capt
9. Luke McGrath

1. Cian Healy
2. Seán Cronin
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Devin Toner
5. Scott Fardy
6. Rhys Ruddock
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. James Tracy
17. Ed Byrne
18. Andrew Porter
19. Ross Molony
20. Seán O’Brien
21. Nick McCarthy
22. Ross Byrne
23. Rory O’Loughlin

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (32)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    For Liam: 30 of the best photos from a memorable afternoon in Cork
    Football legends pay tribute to the late Liam Miller at a packed Páirc Uí Chaoimh
    FOOTBALL
    'Still close to my heart': Joachim Low disappointed after Ozil rebuffs attempts at reconciliation
    'Still close to my heart': Joachim Low disappointed after Ozil rebuffs attempts at reconciliation
    Vincent Kompany to donate testimonial money to Manchester homelessness fund
    Ronaldo free to face United at Old Trafford after receiving only one-match ban
    TIGER WOODS
    Woods sits out afternoon foursomes as Poulter and Garcia called up by Europe
    Woods sits out afternoon foursomes as Poulter and Garcia called up by Europe
    Fleetwood and Molinari offer glimmer of hope as Team Europe avoid whitewash in opening fourballs
    Rose produces perfect chip but Americans seize early edge in Ryder Cup fourballs
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Fulham and Jacksonville Jaguars owner moves closer to Â£600m purchase of Wembley Stadium
    Fulham and Jacksonville Jaguars owner moves closer to £600m purchase of Wembley Stadium
    'Iniesta is on a different planet': 18-year-old Man City star rejects comparison to Barcelona icon
    German coach Loew blocked from meeting Ozil at Arsenal training - report
    RYDER CUP
    Woman injured at Ryder Cup after being struck by wayward tee shot
    Woman injured at Ryder Cup after being struck by wayward tee shot
    Tiger tees off as Americans chase rare European win in Ryder Cup
    Ryder Cup fourball pairings announced as Woods teams up with Reed

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie