Sean O'Brien back on Leinster bench as Heffernan captains Connacht

O'Brien running water and kicking tees last weekend at the RDS.

SEAN O’BRIEN IS poised to make his return to action after five months sidelined with a shoulder injury.

The Tullow Tank missed most of the second half of Leinster and Ireland’s trophy-laden season thanks to hip and shoulder problems, but Leinster’s rich back row resources have been boosted for the inter-pro trip to Galway (Saturday 17.15 TG4 and eir Sport) as O’Brien takes a place among the replacements.

Josh van der Flier continues in O’Brien’s favoured number 7 shirt, with Rhys Ruddock and Jack Conan completing the back row.

Scrum-half Nick McCarthy also returns from injury to make the bench, deputising Luke McGrath who partners Johnny Sexton as the 10 starts a third straight game for the eastern province.

Former Connacht man Sean Cronin packs down in the front row between Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong, while behind the pack Joe Tomane partners Garry Ringrose in midfield and Rob Kearney comes back in at fullback to bump Jordan Larmour to the wing.

Connacht will hope to see an impact from their own Sean O'Brien. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Hosts Connacht are captained by hooker Dave Heffernan in the absence of the injured Jarrad Butler.

Colby Fainga’a takes the openside slot in the skipper’s absence, with the in-form Paul Boyle returning to the bench. Gavin Thornbury’s early injury last weekend brings a start for Ultan Dillane.

The back-line is unchanged from the impressive win over Scarlets with Bundee Aki and Tom Farrell continuing their impressive midfield partnership outside the assured Jack Carty.

Connacht

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. Cian Kelleher

13. Tom Farrell

12. Bundee Aki

11. Matt Healy

10. Jack Carty

9. Kieran Marmion

1. Denis Buckley

2. Dave Heffernan Capt.

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Ultan Dillane

5. Quinn Roux

6. Sean O’Brien

7. Colby Fainga’a

8. Robin Copeland

Replacements:

16. Tom McCartney

17. Peter McCabe

18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy

19. James Cannon

20. Paul Boyle

21. Caolin Blade

22. Craig Ronaldson

23. Niyi Adeolokun

Leinster

15. Rob Kearney

14. Jordan Larmour

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Joe Tomane

11. James Lowe

10. Johnny Sexton Capt

9. Luke McGrath

1. Cian Healy

2. Seán Cronin

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Devin Toner

5. Scott Fardy

6. Rhys Ruddock

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. James Tracy

17. Ed Byrne

18. Andrew Porter

19. Ross Molony

20. Seán O’Brien

21. Nick McCarthy

22. Ross Byrne

23. Rory O’Loughlin

