Leinster hopeful McFadden's hamstring injury doesn't rule him out of Bilbao

FERGUS MCFADDEN WILL miss this weekend’s Guinness Pro14 inter-pro against Connacht as he awaits further assessment on the hamstring injury he sustained against Scarlets.

The winger was injured in the act of scoring Leinster’s third try on the stroke of half-time during the Champions Cup semi-final win on Saturday, and didn’t return for the second half after being clattered by Steff Evans.

Leo Cullen said McFadden would have a scan post-match but there was no further update provided by Leinster this morning other than that the Ireland international won’t be involved against Connacht this Saturday [KO 3.05pm, TG4].

“He’s not available for this week, for sure,” scrum coach John Fogarty said. “He’s being assessed. He did a super job, he delivered when he had to at the weekend and we’re hoping he can return [for the Champions Cup final].”

The 31-year-old again underlined his worth on the right wing against Scarlets, with several key contributions during the first half as he brought real physicality to the wide channels.

McFadden’s injury opens the door for Jordan Larmour, his replacement on Saturday, and while it is too early to say if he is a doubt for Bilbao in three weeks, Cullen will be desperate to have him back fit and available, particularly given his defensive ability and strength in contact.

As for Luke McGrath, Leinster are confident the scrum-half will be back on deck for the Champions Cup showdown with Racing and he may yet be in contention to feature at the Sportsgrounds this weekend.

Robbie Henshaw came through his return unscathed. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Robbie Henshaw and Jack Conan both came through their respective returns unscathed while Tom Daly reported no issues on his first game back with Leinster ‘A’ in their B&I Cup semi-final win over Jersey Reds.

But there was bad news for Cathal Marsh, who aggravated his toe injury in that game and is facing another period on the sidelines.

Sean O’Brien has been ruled out for the remainder of the season and joins Richardt Strauss (calf), Dave Kearney (shoulder) and Josh van der Flier (knee) on the injured list.

Leinster head to Galway for the final round of regular season Pro14 matches knowing a point will be enough to assure them of top spot in Conference B and with it a home semi-final.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!