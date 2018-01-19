  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Friday 19 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sexton rested as Cullen makes six changes for Leinster's trip to Montpellier

Joey Carbery could make his return from injury after being named on the bench.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 19 Jan 2018, 12:17 PM
9 hours ago 9,899 Views 40 Comments
http://the42.ie/3806085
Sexton has been given the weekend off.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Sexton has been given the weekend off.
Sexton has been given the weekend off.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

LEO CULLEN SAYS Johnny Sexton was fit and available for Leinster’s Champions Cup clash with Montpellier but the out-half has been rested for Saturday’s trip to the south of France.

There was concern over Sexton’s fitness when he was clattered in the head in the process of scoring his side’s fifth try during the rout of Glasgow Warriors last weekend, but the Ireland international played on and his injury was described as a ‘jarred back’ post-match.

With two weeks until Ireland’s Six Nations opener against France, Sexton has been given the weekend off as Cullen makes six changes in personnel for Leinster’s round six fixture at the Altrad Stadium [KO 1pm, Sky Sports].

Ross Byrne replaces Sexton at out-half and is joined by Jamison Gibson-Park in the half backs, while Rob Kearney, Cian Healy, James Ryan and Dan Leavy all come into the starting XV.

There is also a welcome return for Joey Carbery who is named on the bench having recovered from the fractured wrist which has kept him sidelined since Ireland’s November Test win over Fiji.

With Kearney promoted from the bench to start at fullback, Jordan Larmour — this week included in Joe Schmidt’s Six Nations squad — shifts to the right wing while James Lowe retains his place on the opposite flank.

Isa Nacewa Nacewa captains Leinster. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Isa Nacewa and Robbie Henshaw continue their midfield partnership after an impressive shift last Sunday against Glasgow, while Healy replaces Jack McGrath in the front row, Ryan is in for Scott Fardy and Leavy takes the place of Jordi Murphy.

With five wins from five in Pool 3, Leinster have already secured a home quarter-final and need just a point tomorrow afternoon to progress through as top seeds.

Leinster:

15. Rob Kearney
14. Jordan Larmour
13. Robbie Henshaw
12. Isa Nacewa (captain)
11. James Lowe
10. Ross Byrne
9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Cian Healy
2. Seán Cronin
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Devin Toner
5. James Ryan
6. Dan Leavy
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. Bryan Byrne
17. Jack McGrath
18. Andrew Porter
19. Ross Molony
20. Jordi Murphy
21. Luke McGrath
22. Joey Carbery
23. Fergus McFadden

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

‘You have that stigma with you forever’ – Former Ulster forward on his doping ban

Is there anything Conor Murray can’t do?

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (40)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liverpool set sights on Man United, Chelsea look out-of-sorts and the Premier League talking points
Liverpool set sights on Man United, Chelsea look out-of-sorts and the Premier League talking points
Premier League clubs will pay special tribute to trailblazing black footballer Regis this weekend
Peter Crouch emerges as shock Chelsea target and the transfer window has gone mad
ARSENAL
Mourinho tells United to forget Sanchez and focus on Burnley
Mourinho tells United to forget Sanchez and focus on Burnley
Wenger: Alexis Sanchez loss won't hurt Arsenal as much as Van Persie departure
Arsenal's big December signing influences pursuit of Mkhitaryan and Aubameyang
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
'A trip to France is an assault on your senses. It's a good chance to show where we're at'
'A trip to France is an assault on your senses. It's a good chance to show where we're at'
Pienaar returns from injury as Montpellier name star-studded side for Leinster
Sexton rested as Cullen makes six changes for Leinster's trip to Montpellier
MUNSTER
Munster select unchanged side for the first time this season
Munster select unchanged side for the first time this season
'You have that stigma with you forever' - Former Ulster forward on his doping ban
Here's what your province needs to happen in the decisive Champions Cup pool matches
SIX NATIONS
Luckless Vunipola adds to England's injury woe as he's ruled out for 12 weeks
Luckless Vunipola adds to England's injury woe as he's ruled out for 12 weeks
'You read the papers and we might as well not turn up': Jones laughs off England's injury crisis
Bath back row Mercer one of eight uncapped players in Eddie Jones' England squad

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie