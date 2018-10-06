This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
All the talk pre-match has centred on selection and omission.

Joey Carbery is back in Dublin for a third straight start in Munster’s number 10 shirt, he’ll play opposite Ross Byrne who continually earned a spot in Leinster’s driving seat ahead of the Athy man.

Leinster:

15. Rob Kearney
14. Fergus McFadden
13. Rory O’Loughlin
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. James Lowe
10. Ross Byrne
9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Jack McGrath
2. James Tracy
3. Michael Bent
4. Devin Toner
5. James Ryan
6. Rhys Ruddock (captain)
7. Dan Leavy
8. Seán O’Brien

Replacements:

16. Seán Cronin
17. Cian Healy
18. Andrew Porter
19. Mick Kearney
20. Josh van der Flier
21. Luke McGrath
22. Noel Reid
23. Dave Kearney.

Munster:

15. Andrew Conway
14. Darren Sweetnam
13. Sammy Arnold
12. Dan Goggin
11. Keith Earls
10. Joey Carbery
9. Alby Mathewson

1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Niall Scannell
3. Stephen Archer
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Tadhg Beirne
6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
7. Tommy O’Donnell
8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Kevin O’Byrne
17. James Cronin
18. Ciaran Parker
19. Billy Holland
20. Chris Cloete
21. Duncan Williams
22. JJ Hanrahan
23. Rory Scannell

Referee: Ben Whitehouse [WRU].

Good afternoon, inter-pro fans.

It’s that special time of the year when blue meets red, men who will be team-mates next month (and some who were team-mates last season) go hell for leather to beat one another and the Aviva Stadium plays host to the most intense rugby rivalry on the island.

It’s time for Leinster v Munster.

