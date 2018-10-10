This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 10 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leinster's pack bringing 'a spike' after tough lessons from Munster maul

James Ryan and his team-mates have a point to prove against Wasps this weekend.

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 10 Oct 2018, 7:00 AM
24 minutes ago 422 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4276840

WHILE LEINSTER’S PACK had some memorably impressive moments against Munster last Saturday in Dublin, they have a bit of a chip on the shoulder this week.

No forward unit accepts being bullied at maul time, and James Ryan and his team-mates are no different.

So when Munster surged over through Tadhg Beirne in the 20th minute at the Aviva Stadium, it stung. 

Tadhg Beirne scores his sides first try Tadhg Beirne scores from a Munster maul. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

It continues to sting this week as Leinster prepare for the visit of Wasps in their Heineken Champions Cup opener at the RDS on Friday.

“We’d some tough learnings,” says second row Ryan of Leinster’s Monday morning review.

“Set-piece is an area we pride ourselves on. We definitely could have been better than we were on the weekend in terms of some of the maul defence.

“Sometimes we were watching and waiting a bit. And if you have any moment of hesitancy against a team like Munster, they are going to run over you. So it’s just having that urgency and commitment to smash in 100%.”

Head coach Leo Cullen, who runs Leinster’s lineout and maul, guided his players through the painful viewing on Monday, although Ryan stresses that he and his fellow forwards already knew which clips were coming before they’d been put up on screen.

“I’m sure there’ll be a bit of a spike this week in terms of the set-piece stuff,” says the 22-year-old.

James Ryan and Peter O'Mahony compete for a lineout ball Ryan competes with Peter O'Mahony in the air. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Senior players Devin Toner and Scott Fardy tend to be as vocal as Cullen in the forwards’ meetings, which involve some “back and forth with Leo,” rather than the players simply sitting sullenly watching their errors.

Ryan is learning as he goes and says more experienced players are often quicker to identify shortcomings in the unit meetings, but the former Ireland U20 captain is confident in contributing when he has something to add.

“Sometimes you need to point out something that technically we can do better, but I think if you are out training on the paddock and we’re 10% off, then somebody has got to call the guys in and say, ‘What’s going on here?’, you know what I mean?

“I’d be more comfortable speaking now than I would have been this time last year.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    McGregor's coach expects Khabib rematch next but would love Diaz trilogy
    McGregor's coach expects Khabib rematch next but would love Diaz trilogy
    Dana White dismisses claim UFC should shoulder blame for Khabib's actions
    UFC dig hole for themselves but strike PPV gold with potential Khabib-McGregor fallout
    FOOTBALL
    'I think he has done it on purpose': Pogba slammed by Saha over Mourinho comments
    'I think he has done it on purpose': Pogba slammed by Saha over Mourinho comments
    Barkley hopes 'inspirational' Hazard extends Chelsea stay amid Real Madrid links
    Carrick: I fell into two-year depression after the 2009 Champions League final
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Pogba and Mourinho feud has been exaggerated, says France manager Deschamps
    Pogba and Mourinho feud has been exaggerated, says France manager Deschamps
    Mourinho under FA investigation after allegedly swearing in Portuguese
    'I'm flattered' - Sweden captain confirms interest from Man United
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    West Ham star Yarmolenko offers to fight outspoken pundit
    West Ham star Yarmolenko offers to fight outspoken pundit
    'I never thought for one minute that his face didn't fit' - O'Neill denies Doherty claims
    Martin O'Neill plays down questions about his future as Ireland manager
    LIVERPOOL
    Mbappe, Pulisic and Alexander-Arnold all shortlisted for inaugural Kopa Trophy
    Mbappe, Pulisic and Alexander-Arnold all shortlisted for inaugural Kopa Trophy
    'Liverpool lacking a Silva' - Reds urged to sign creative player
    'I'll take it!' — Klopp satisfied with Man City draw

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie