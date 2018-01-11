RDS seating issue rectified ahead of Leinster's Champions Cup game this weekend

A safety inspection of the Grand Stand was carried out this week.

ALL SEATS INSIDE the RDS will be in use for Leinster’s Champions Cup pool clash against Glasgow Warriors on Sunday following a safety inspection of the ground’s Grand Stand.

An issue with a row of seats at the back of the stand resulted in 12 supporters being moved during the Pro14 victory over Ulster last weekend, with security personnel and members of An Garda Síochána shutting down a small section of Block L on safety grounds.

After launching a full investigation and an inspection of the entire stand by structural engineers, Leinster Rugby says the report confirms that it was a small localised issue which has now been resolved.

“An isolated incident arose during the recent Leinster v Ulster rugby match for the seats situated in Row X Block L of the Grand Stand which affected a small number of seats and necessitated reseating a number of ticket holders,” a statement read.

“Following the match, the entire Grand Stand was inspected by structural engineers. The inspection report confirms that this was a small localised issue, which has been dealt with, and that these seats will be available for the forthcoming Leinster v Glasgow match.”

Leo Cullen’s side host Glasgow in round five of the Champions Cup on Sunday [KO 1pm, Sky Sports] with over 16,000 tickets pre-sold.

A fifth victory of the campaign would see Leinster take a big step towards quarter-final qualification from Pool 3 ahead of their trip to Montpellier next weekend.

