  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 17 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Double helping of Scarlets makes Leinster look at the big picture

The usual ‘one game at a time’ mantra was shelved briefly this week as the Pro14 approaches a pivotal few weeks.

By Sean Farrell Saturday 17 Feb 2018, 7:00 AM
3 hours ago 9,920 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/3851675

THAT OLD RELIABLE fall-back credo, one game at a time, was put aside briefly by Leinster this week as senior coach Stuart Lancaster showed his players the Pro14 standings and fixture schedule for the weeks ahead.

There’s no getting away from it, there is a pivotal point of the campaign in sight.

James Lowe James Lowe in training this week. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The next three weekends present enormous opportunity for one of the Pro14 B Conference leaders to assert their dominance and build a buffer.

Reigning champions Scarlets come to Dublin for a summit meeting this afternoon (KO 3.15pm, Sky Sports) and the sides need only wait another fortnight before clashing again in the return fixture in Llanelli.

Set for down weeks in the Six Nations, these head-to-heads will be a test of depth given both sides are heavy suppliers to their respective national teams.

Even so, Leinster must fancy their resources to power them out of last weekend’s late loss in Edinburgh and Leo Cullen’s stocks have been boosted by the return of Sean Cronin, Jordan Larmour and Jordi Murphy from international camp.

And while Joey Carbery is the most surprising absentee to be held back from Pro14 duty by Joe Schmidt, with the Southern Kings to come in between Scarlets clashes (while Wayne Pivac’s men host Ulster) this four-game window could yet provide a very valuable return.

“The two games against Scarlets will have a huge bearing on who comes top of the Conference,” Lancaster said in the Intercontinental Hotel on Monday.

“Our run-in: we’ve got Ospreys, into the quarter-final (v Saracens) and beyond them Zebre and Treviso at home. So we’ve got tough games to come but equally these games against Scarlets back-to-back are going to be very important.”

Stuart Lancaster Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Fixtures of this pedigree would be far more tantalising if they were scheduled at a safe distance from international windows of course. But these off-Broadway Pro14 rounds regularly toss up intriguing story-lines and breakthrough performances.

During this point of the season last year, Leinster coasted through their four-game run while averaging 44.5 points per game. Carbery shone after switching to fullback during the run, and Cullen has preferred him in that position ever since. Adam and Ross Byrne linked brilliantly on cross-field kicks, now the wing has a Test cap and the out-half is almost an ever-present for his province.

“It’s for the players who may not have got a look in earlier in the season to put their hand up,” says second row Ross Molony, who will complement the veteran talents of Scott Fardy in the engine room tomorrow.

Ross Molony Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

“The international players are going to come back eventually. And it’s just about giving the coaches that tough decision where you’ve performed over that block and you’re not just going to hand that jersey back over easily.”

Obviously, the team-sheets bear little resemblance to Scarlets’ enthralling 14-man semi-final win over Leinster last May. Yet as one of three surviving Leinster starters, Molony admits there is a scent of vengeance about the fixture.

A lot of the players in our review this morning (Monday) probably wouldn’t have played in that game, they don’t have the experience of that. But for us it’s about driving that message that this is about us getting revenge, it’s about us not allowing a team to come to the RDS and beat us, and it’s a great opportunity for everyone.”

The opportunity goes two ways of course, and having set the pace all season Scarlets will be loathe to be cut adrift.

10 starting Welsh internationals is a difficult hurdle to get over, but the man falling between the stools of national selection policy, Tadhg Beirne is fit and raring to go again against his native province before a summer move to Munster.

The Kildare man’s rise to prominence comes as no surprise to Molony, who can recall his eye being drawn by a fellow powerful lock as a schoolboy. Molony stood in the stands clad in light blue, Beirne was on the field for Clongowes Wood as they defeated St Michael’s in the 2010 Senior Cup final.

Their paths certainly crossed in Leinster too. Molony’s promise, along with the imminent arrival of Ian Nagle, were among the reasons Beirne was deemed surplus to requirements and was instead set on a path to glory through west Wales.

“He’s been brilliant, he has really had a couple of great seasons over there. He was on 20 turnovers before the Benetton game, and I saw him get at least three, so he’s really putting a marker down and like last year I’m sure he’s looking to come over and make his mark at the RDS.

“He’s able to get over (the ball), get a low body height, which is obviously really impressive.

“He’s obviously been put into a pretty powerful back row there as well with (James) Davies, who is also brilliant over the ball, but probably over the weekend that’s somewhere we’re looking to target.

“We have to beat them at the breakdown, they probably got the upper hand on us there when we played them in previous games so that’s going to be a real focus for us this week.”

Leinster:

15. Jordan Larmour
14. Adam Byrne
13. Rory O’Loughlin
12. Noel Reid
11. James Lowe
10. Ross Byrne
9. Luke McGrath (captain)

1. Ed Byrne
2. Sean Cronin
3. Michael Bent
4. Ross Molony
5. Scott Fardy
6. Josh Murphy
7. Jordi Murphy
8. Max Deegan

Replacements:

16. Richardt Strauss
17. Peter Dooley
18. Oisín Heffernan
19. Ian Nagle
20. Will Connors
21. Nick McCarthy
22. Ciarán Frawley
23. Barry Daly

Scarlets:

15. Johnny McNicholl
14. Tom Prydie
13. Paul Asquith
12. Steff Hughes (captain)
11. Ioan Nicholas
10. Dan Jones
9. Jonathan Evans

1. Dylan Evans
2. Ryan Elias
3. Werner Kruger
4. Steve Cummins
5. David Bulbring
6. Tadhg Beirne
7. James Davies
8. Josh Macleod

Replacements:

16. Emyr Phillips
17. Phil Price
18. Simon Gardiner
19. Lewis Rawlins
20. Will Boyde
21. Declan Smith
22. Corey Baldwin
23. Tom Williams

Cullen backs Ringrose to slot back in for Wales as centre returns to full training

‘I capsized twice in six hours… all I knew was my head got smashed against the side of the cabin’

‘Every game is a chance to put a marker down, a step closer to that jersey’: Deegan delivering on 2014 promise

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Out-of-favour star returns as Leicester book place in FA Cup last 8
Out-of-favour star returns as Leicester book place in FA Cup last 8
Ireland international Meyler misses penalty as Chelsea reach FA Cup quarter-finals
Four West Brom players apologise after allegedly stealing a taxi in Barcelona and driving it to McDonald's
FOOTBALL
'I cry often and I cry alone' - Gianluigi Buffon
'I cry often and I cry alone' - Gianluigi Buffon
'Big lies' - Mourinho dismisses reports of Pogba row and talk he wants to leave
McLeish back in Scotland hot-seat for a second spell
SIX NATIONS
'You heard the likes of Darce and Drico talking about it when you were in your mid-20s'
'You heard the likes of Darce and Drico talking about it when you were in your mid-20s'
Be part of the audience for our special Ireland v Wales Rugby Show live event
'Some of the drugs seemed to be making no difference. It was as bad a break as I've seen'
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Caulfield says Cummins aggrieved by red card that rules him out of Munster derby
Caulfield says Cummins aggrieved by red card that rules him out of Munster derby
Dundalk left frustrated, as Bray get new era off to positive start
Sadlier's late goal direct from a corner gives 10-man champions a winning start
JOE SCHMIDT
From delivering pizzas to delivering medals: Tadhg Beirne's momentum has been hard-won
From delivering pizzas to delivering medals: Tadhg Beirne's momentum has been hard-won
Chris Farrell has 'his nose in front' for Ireland's 13 shirt - Schmidt
Ireland are firm favourites but Schmidt warns of new Welsh strengths

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie