This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 14 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I don't think there's many front rowers who could do that in the world'

Tadhg Furlong’s involvement in the build-up to Luke McGrath’s second try for Leinster was impressive.

By Murray Kinsella Sunday 14 Oct 2018, 8:43 AM
30 minutes ago 1,785 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4285645

THERE WERE MANY highlights to chose from in Leinster’s dominant win over Wasps on Friday night, but James Lowe didn’t hesitate for a second in picking out his moment of the game when asked about his team’s performance.

Tadhg Furlong is as popular within the Leinster squad as he is among their support and the wider rugby public in Ireland, and his show of comfort wide on the left in the build-up to Luke McGrath’s second try had his team-mates raving.

Furlong

Click here if you cannot view the clip above

“Tadhg’s bloody show-and-go then the one-handed pass,” said Lowe, having received the ball from Furlong in this instance. “That’s special and we managed to capitalise in the end.

“I don’t think there’s many front rowers who could do that in the world. He’s a special human on and off the field, so credit where credit’s due. He did bloody everything well today.”

Having played with some very skillful props in New Zealand before his move to Leinster, Lowe knows a thing or two about big men who are comfortable on the ball even in the outside channels.

Furlong is certainly among the most talented ball-handling tightheads in the professional game, however, with his moment of brilliance against Wasps making it look as though the number ’1′ had peeled off his jersey to leave only the ’3′. 

There is much more to Furlong’s game, of course, with his set-piece work, aggressive rucking, link passing and mobile defending making him one of the best in the world, but this glamorous footwork and pass to Lowe was dazzling.

“You have a lot of confidence in him because he’s comfortable in wider channels,” said Leinster head coach Leo Cullen.

Furlong’s pass to Lowe wasn’t the only moment of skill from a Leinster forward on Friday night – far from it.

Tadhg Furlong 12/10/2018 Furlong is comfortable in the wider channels. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Just before Furlong received the ball, Devin Toner released a delicate pass back to Johnny Sexton on the very familiar loop play, one of six passes from the second row over the course of the 52-3 win.

Number eight Jack Conan passed six times too, while lock James Ryan and Furlong both had four each.

“It’s huge,” said Cullen. “If you want to play a skillful game, you need skillful forwards as well, so the work that Stuart [Lancaster] does, John Fogarty as well, on some of the catch-pass and the execution of the basics is hugely important.

“It’s something we’ve gone hard after in the last couple of pre-seasons so hopefully that work pays off. You saw it a couple of times today.

“Tadhg is naturally a very skillful guy anyway but it’s important the forwards can play a game that involves handling the ball.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

iTunes

Android

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    McGregor and Khabib handed initial suspensions ahead of UFC brawl investigation
    McGregor and Khabib handed initial suspensions ahead of UFC brawl investigation
    Khabib Nurmagomedov tells UFC he'll quit if team-mate is axed
    Putin sympathises with UFC champion Nurmagomedov over brawl after McGregor fight
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'It's great to be back involved because I love pulling on the green jersey'
    'It's great to be back involved because I love pulling on the green jersey'
    First clean sheet in seven games earns Ireland a share of the spoils
    As it happened: Ireland vs Denmark, Uefa Nations League
    EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
    'I am a glass half full person, so I will take the four points'
    'I am a glass half full person, so I will take the four points'
    Ulster batter the Tigers with second-half surge as McFarland's men earn big win
    As it happened: Exeter Chiefs v Munster, Champions Cup
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against Denmark
    Player ratings: How the Boys in Green fared against Denmark
    Messi rejected Man City offer to treble wages - Al Mubarak
    Amid interest from Chelsea and Barcelona, Genoa issue hands-off warning for €50 million-rated Polish ace
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    'I have obviously got a lot of faith in him as a player' - O'Neill on Ireland's man of the match
    'I have obviously got a lot of faith in him as a player' - O'Neill on Ireland's man of the match
    'It might have been one of those instances where we'd have to let them score at the other end'
    Poll: Who will win tonight's Nations League clash between Ireland and Denmark?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie