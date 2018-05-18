Leinster ring the changes but still name strong side for Munster semi-final

LEINSTER HEAD COACH Leo Cullen has named eight players who featured in last weekâ€™s Champions Cup final squad as his side get set to host Munster in the Guinness Pro14 semi-final at the RDS on Saturday [KO 3.15pm, Sky Sports and TG4].

Joey Carbery will start at fullback for the European champions with Jordan Larmour and James Lowe on the wings.

Isa Nacewa will captain the side at the RDS for the last time in the centre alongside Garry Ringrose while Ross Byrne and Luke McGrath make up the half-backs.

In the forwards, Jack McGrath starts alongside Sean Cronin and Tadhg Furlong while the second row once again consists of Devin Toner and James Ryan.

Rhys Ruddock and Jack Conan both start in the back row with Jordi Murphy appearing in the number eight shirt for the final time in Donnybrook.

Leinster:

15. Joey Carbery

14. Jordan Larmour

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Isa Nacewa (Captain)

11. James Lowe

10. Ross Byrne

9. Luke McGrath

1. Jack McGrath

2. SeÃ¡n Cronin

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Devin Toner

5. James Ryan

6. Rhys Ruddock

7. Jordi Murphy

8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. James Tracy

17. Cian Healy

18. Andrew Porter

19. Scott Fardy

20. Max Deegan

21. Nick McCarthy

22. Rory Oâ€™Loughlin

23. Barry Daly.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!