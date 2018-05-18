  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Friday 18 May, 2018
Leinster ring the changes but still name strong side for Munster semi-final

The provinces face off at the RDS on Saturday afternoon.

By Steve O'Rourke Friday 18 May 2018, 12:19 PM
1 hour ago 7,647 Views 32 Comments
James Lowe returns to the Leinster starting line-up.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

LEINSTER HEAD COACH Leo Cullen has named eight players who featured in last weekâ€™s Champions Cup final squad as his side get set to host Munster in the Guinness Pro14 semi-final at the RDS on Saturday [KO 3.15pm, Sky Sports and TG4].

Joey Carbery will start at fullback for the European champions with Jordan Larmour and James Lowe on the wings.

Isa Nacewa will captain the side at the RDS for the last time in the centre alongside Garry Ringrose while Ross Byrne and Luke McGrath make up the half-backs.

In the forwards, Jack McGrath starts alongside Sean Cronin and Tadhg Furlong while the second row once again consists of Devin Toner and James Ryan.

Rhys Ruddock and Jack Conan both start in the back row with Jordi Murphy appearing in the number eight shirt for the final time in Donnybrook.

Leinster:

15. Joey Carbery
14. Jordan Larmour
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Isa Nacewa (Captain)
11. James Lowe
10. Ross Byrne
9. Luke McGrath
1. Jack McGrath
2. SeÃ¡n Cronin
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Devin Toner
5. James Ryan
6. Rhys Ruddock
7. Jordi Murphy
8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. James Tracy
17. Cian Healy
18. Andrew Porter
19. Scott Fardy
20. Max Deegan
21. Nick McCarthy
22. Rory Oâ€™Loughlin
23. Barry Daly.

Controversial cull strengthened Super Rugby, says Stormers coach

Munster recruit Cronin crowned Division 1A best player as Lansdowne scoop three awards

Steve O'Rourke
@steveohrourke
steve@the42.ie

