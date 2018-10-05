This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sexton absent as Leo Cullen rings the changes for Munster clash

Ross Byrne makes the starting line-up for Leinster this weekend.

By Cian Roche Friday 5 Oct 2018, 12:18 PM
43 minutes ago 3,222 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4270039
Leinster's Johnny Sexton (file photo).
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Leinster's Johnny Sexton (file photo).
Leinster's Johnny Sexton (file photo).
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

JOHNNY SEXTON will play no part in Leinster’s inter-provincial clash with Munster at the Aviva Stadium this Saturday [KO 6pm, eir Sport/RTÉ Radio].

Sexton had been expected to be rested this week as Leo Cullen keeps one eye firmly on their Heineken Champions Cup opener against Wasps next Friday and has been left out of the squad entirely for tomorrow.

Ross Byrne will take over from Sexton at out-half this weekend after making a late appearance in Galway last week.

Ross Byrne Ross Byrne starts in place of Johnny Sexton this weekend at the Avvia Stadium. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Cullen has opted to rest a number of first-team players but does include Robbie Henshaw and Rob Kearney for this weekend’s action.

Henshaw returns to the starting line-up after sitting out last Saturday’s victory over Connacht at the Sportsground.

Meanwhile, Kearney will win his 200th cap for the province when he lines out at 15 alongside Fergus McFadden on the right wing and James Lowe on the left.

Henshaw and Rory O’Loughlin are the centre partnership, with Jamison Gibson-Park and Ross Byrne in the halfbacks.

Jack McGrath lines out at loosehead prop, while James Tracy and Michael Bent come in to complete the front row.

Devin Toner will tog out alongside James Ryan, who cleared his concussion protocol in time to put himself forward for selection.

So to did Dan Leavy, as he takes his place in the back row with captain Rhys Ruddock and Sean O’Brien.

Cian Healy,  Josh van der Flier and Sean Cronin are named among the replacements.

Leinster:

15. Rob Kearney
14. Fergus McFadden
13. Rory O’Loughlin
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. James Lowe
10. Ross Byrne
9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Jack McGrath
2. James Tracy
3. Michael Bent
4. Devin Toner 
5. James Ryan
6. Rhys Ruddock (captain)
7. Dan Leavy
8. Seán O’Brien

Replacements

16. Seán Cronin
17. Cian Healy
18. Andrew Porter
19. Mick Kearney
20. Josh van der Flier
21. Luke McGrath
22. Noel Reid
23. Dave Kearney

