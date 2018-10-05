Sexton absent as Leo Cullen rings the changes for Munster clash

JOHNNY SEXTON will play no part in Leinster’s inter-provincial clash with Munster at the Aviva Stadium this Saturday [KO 6pm, eir Sport/RTÉ Radio].

Sexton had been expected to be rested this week as Leo Cullen keeps one eye firmly on their Heineken Champions Cup opener against Wasps next Friday and has been left out of the squad entirely for tomorrow.

Ross Byrne will take over from Sexton at out-half this weekend after making a late appearance in Galway last week.

Ross Byrne starts in place of Johnny Sexton this weekend at the Avvia Stadium. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Cullen has opted to rest a number of first-team players but does include Robbie Henshaw and Rob Kearney for this weekend’s action.

Henshaw returns to the starting line-up after sitting out last Saturday’s victory over Connacht at the Sportsground.

Meanwhile, Kearney will win his 200th cap for the province when he lines out at 15 alongside Fergus McFadden on the right wing and James Lowe on the left.

Henshaw and Rory O’Loughlin are the centre partnership, with Jamison Gibson-Park and Ross Byrne in the halfbacks.

Jack McGrath lines out at loosehead prop, while James Tracy and Michael Bent come in to complete the front row.

Devin Toner will tog out alongside James Ryan, who cleared his concussion protocol in time to put himself forward for selection.

So to did Dan Leavy, as he takes his place in the back row with captain Rhys Ruddock and Sean O’Brien.

Cian Healy, Josh van der Flier and Sean Cronin are named among the replacements.

Leinster:

15. Rob Kearney

14. Fergus McFadden

13. Rory O’Loughlin

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. James Lowe

10. Ross Byrne

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Jack McGrath

2. James Tracy

3. Michael Bent

4. Devin Toner

5. James Ryan

6. Rhys Ruddock (captain)

7. Dan Leavy

8. Seán O’Brien

Replacements

16. Seán Cronin

17. Cian Healy

18. Andrew Porter

19. Mick Kearney

20. Josh van der Flier

21. Luke McGrath

22. Noel Reid

23. Dave Kearney

