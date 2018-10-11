Leinster deploy both Leavy and JVDF as they open Champions Cup defence against Wasps

JOHNNY SEXTON RETURNS to the Leinster number 10 shirt for tomorrow’s Heineken Champions Cup curtain-raiser against Wasps at the RDS (kick-off 19.45, BT Sport).

Sexton sat out last weekend’s inter-pro win over Munster after captaining his side to three straight wins, including an impressive and controlled victory away to Connacht.

Also returning for the clash against Dai Young’s side are Tadhg Furlong, Garry Ringrose and Jordan Larmour, while Sean Cronin, Cian Healy and Luke McGrath are bumped off the bench and into the starting XV.

The highly-competitive back row has seen Sean O’Brien drop to the bench alongside Scott Fardy. Jack Conan is named to start at number eight with specialist opensides Josh van der Flier and Dan Leavy each earning a starting berth.

Nick McCarthy is named among the replacements meaning James Lowe takes up the second ‘non-European’ space with Fardy.

Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Jamison Gibson-Park misses out on the 23, which is completed by Joe Tomane.

Wasps meanwhile, have been boosted by players returning from injury, though number eight Nathan Hughes is suspended and Joe Launchbury remains sidelined.

All Black out-half Lima Sopopage is back fit after a neck spasm and fellow Kiwi Brad Shields returns after a cheekbone issue.

Fullback Willie Le Roux is another back in the fold after international duty – and a failed HIA- with South Africa.

Leinster

15. Rob Kearney

14. Jordan Larmour

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. James Lowe

10. Jonathan Sexton (Captain)

9. Luke McGrath

1. Cian Healy

2. Sean Cronin

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Devin Toner

5. James Ryan

6. Dan Leavy

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Jack Conan

Replacements

16. James Tracy

17. Jack McGrath

18. Andrew Porter

19. Scott Fardy

20. Sean O’Brien

21. Nick McCarthy

22. Ross Byrne

23. Joe Tomane

Wasps

15. Willie Le Roux

14. Josh Bassett

13. Juan de Jongh

12. Michael Le Bourgeois

11. Elliot Daly (Captain)

10. Lima Sopoaga

9. Joe Simpson

1. Zurabi Zhvania

2. Tommy Taylor

3. Kieran Brookes

4. Will Rowlands

5. James Gaskell

6. Brad Shields

7. Thomas Young

8. Nizaam Carr

Replacements

16. Tom Cruse

17. Ben Harris

18. Will Stuart

19. Kearnan Myall

20. Ashley Johnson

21. Craig Hampson

22. Billy Searle

23. Rob Miller

