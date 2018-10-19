Tomane handed first European start for Leinster against Toulouse

LEO CULLEN HAS named his team to face Toulouse in Sunday’s Heineken Champions Cup meeting with Toulouse at Stade Ernest Wallon [KO 4.15pm, BT Sport 2].

Joe Tomane will make his first start in Europe on Sunday. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Recent signing Joe Tomane has been handed his first European start for the province, in the only change from last week’s 52-3 win over Wasps.

The 28-year-old Australian’s inclusion sees Jordan Larmour move to full-back as Rob Kearney misses out through injury.

Rhys Ruddock, a late call-up last week for Dan Leavy who got injured in the warm-up, retains his place at blindside flanker.

Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose are paired in the centre, while the bench features Sean O’Brien and new Munster recruit Nick McCarthy.

Leinster:

15. Jordan Larmour

14. Joe Tomane

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. James Lowe

10. Johnny Sexton

9. Luke McGrath

1. Cian Healy

2. Seán Cronin

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Devin Toner

5. James Ryan

6. Rhys Ruddock

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. James Tracy

17. Jack McGrath

18. Andrew Porter

19. Scott Fardy

20. Seán O’Brien

21. Nick McCarthy

22. Ross Byrne

23. Rory O’Loughlin

Toulouse:

15. Thomas Ramos

14. Cheslin Kolbe

13. Sofiane Guitoune

12. Romain Ntamack

11. Maxime Médard

10. Zack Holmes

9. Sébastien Bézy

1. Clément Castets

2. Julien Marchand

3. Charlie Faumuina

4. Florian Verhaeghe

5. Joe Tekori

6. Rynhardt Elstadt

7. Alban Placines

8. Selevasio Tolofua

Replacements:

16. Leonardo Ghiraldini

17. David Faimafiliotama’ita’i Ainuu

18. Maks Van Dyk

19. Pierre Gayraud

20. Louis Madaule

21. Yoann Huget

22. Antoine Dupont

23. Arthur Bonneval

