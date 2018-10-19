Tomane handed first European start for Leinster against Toulouse

LEO CULLEN HAS named his team to face Toulouse in Sunday’s Heineken Champions Cup meeting with Toulouse at Stade Ernest Wallon [KO 4.15pm, BT Sport 2].
Recent signing Joe Tomane has been handed his first European start for the province, in the only change from last week’s 52-3 win over Wasps.
The 28-year-old Australian’s inclusion sees Jordan Larmour move to full-back as Rob Kearney misses out through injury.
Rhys Ruddock, a late call-up last week for Dan Leavy who got injured in the warm-up, retains his place at blindside flanker.
Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose are paired in the centre, while the bench features Sean O’Brien and new Munster recruit Nick McCarthy.
Leinster:
15. Jordan Larmour
14. Joe Tomane
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. James Lowe
10. Johnny Sexton
9. Luke McGrath
1. Cian Healy
2. Seán Cronin
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Devin Toner
5. James Ryan
6. Rhys Ruddock
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Jack Conan
Replacements:
16. James Tracy
17. Jack McGrath
18. Andrew Porter
19. Scott Fardy
20. Seán O’Brien
21. Nick McCarthy
22. Ross Byrne
23. Rory O’Loughlin
Toulouse:
15. Thomas Ramos
14. Cheslin Kolbe
13. Sofiane Guitoune
12. Romain Ntamack
11. Maxime Médard
10. Zack Holmes
9. Sébastien Bézy
1. Clément Castets
2. Julien Marchand
3. Charlie Faumuina
4. Florian Verhaeghe
5. Joe Tekori
6. Rynhardt Elstadt
7. Alban Placines
8. Selevasio Tolofua
Replacements:
16. Leonardo Ghiraldini
17. David Faimafiliotama’ita’i Ainuu
18. Maks Van Dyk
19. Pierre Gayraud
20. Louis Madaule
21. Yoann Huget
22. Antoine Dupont
23. Arthur Bonneval
