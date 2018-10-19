This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tomane handed first European start for Leinster against Toulouse

Leo Cullen has made just one change from last week’s win over Wasps.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 19 Oct 2018, 12:52 PM
1 hour ago 4,590 Views 6 Comments
LEO CULLEN HAS named his team to face Toulouse in Sunday’s Heineken Champions Cup meeting with Toulouse at Stade Ernest Wallon [KO 4.15pm, BT Sport 2].

Joe Tomane Joe Tomane will make his first start in Europe on Sunday. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Recent signing Joe Tomane has been handed his first European start for the province, in the only change from last week’s 52-3 win over Wasps.

The 28-year-old Australian’s inclusion sees Jordan Larmour move to full-back as Rob Kearney misses out through injury.

Rhys Ruddock, a late call-up last week for Dan Leavy who got injured in the warm-up, retains his place at blindside flanker.

Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose are paired in the centre, while the bench features Sean O’Brien and new Munster recruit Nick McCarthy.

Leinster:

15. Jordan Larmour 
14. Joe Tomane 
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. James Lowe 
10. Johnny Sexton 
9. Luke McGrath 
1. Cian Healy 
2. Seán Cronin
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Devin Toner
5. James Ryan
6. Rhys Ruddock
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. James Tracy
17. Jack McGrath
18. Andrew Porter
19. Scott Fardy 
20. Seán O’Brien
21. Nick McCarthy
22. Ross Byrne
23. Rory O’Loughlin

Toulouse:

15. Thomas Ramos
14. Cheslin Kolbe
13. Sofiane Guitoune
12. Romain Ntamack
11. Maxime Médard
10. Zack Holmes
9. Sébastien Bézy
1. Clément Castets
2. Julien Marchand
3. Charlie Faumuina
4. Florian Verhaeghe
5. Joe Tekori
6. Rynhardt Elstadt
7. Alban Placines
8. Selevasio Tolofua

Replacements:

16. Leonardo Ghiraldini
17. David Faimafiliotama’ita’i Ainuu
18. Maks Van Dyk
19. Pierre Gayraud
20. Louis Madaule
21. Yoann Huget
22. Antoine Dupont
23. Arthur Bonneval

