  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 15 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We had a number of young lads out there and it's really, really painful learning for them'

Leo Cullen hopes his players can take lessons from last night’s shock defeat to Benetton moving into the business end of the season.

By Ryan Bailey Sunday 15 Apr 2018, 8:00 AM
1 hour ago 3,894 Views 10 Comments
http://the42.ie/3958792
Joey Carbery didn't have the evening he would have liked at out-half.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Joey Carbery didn't have the evening he would have liked at out-half.
Joey Carbery didn't have the evening he would have liked at out-half.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

Ryan Bailey reports from the RDS

NOT THE WORKOUT Leo Cullen would have envisaged just seven days from the biggest game of Leinster’s season, an off colour performance riddled with mistakes, but at the same time it’s hard to read too much into it in the context of what is to come.

Benetton Treviso were thoroughly deserving of a famous victory as the Italians underlined their encouraging progress by dominating the Leinster pack and, through their out-half Tommaso Allan, played some thrilling rugby.

Leinster, for their part, were worryingly sloppy and lacked any sort of cohesion or structure, with the forwards failing to deliver quick ball and when it did arrive Jamison Gibson-Park’s distribution was often poor.

Mistakes were a common thread throughout, too, particularly in the final quarter when a series of handling errors undermined Leinster’s efforts to find the field position to work their way back into the contest having fallen 17-15 behind.

Unlike last week against Zebre, the opposition didn’t fall away after the interval and Leinster were unable to produce a late salvo or rely on a big impact from their bench, as they fell to only their second defeat in 38 home games stretching back to December 2015.

All things considered, it’s hard to pick a player in blue who had a good match, notwithstanding the ever-impressive Max Deegan, who was energetic and dynamic throughout while Jordi Murphy worked tirelessly as per.

It was a disappointing night for Sean O’Brien, whose injury comeback lasted just 40 minutes, and for Joey Carbery who was given a chance at 10 but never really managed to stamp his authority on proceedings.

Instead, it was his opposite number who did that as Allan continued his Six Nations form to score the crucial match-winning try after Jack McGrath’s loose pass had put Leinster in all sorts of trouble.

Even still, at 17-12 and then 17-15 after a Carbery penalty, you felt there would be a late rally from the hosts, another act of escapology because they just don’t lose at this place. But there was nothing. Mick Kearney fumbled a lineout, Barry Daly grounded a pass out left and Leinster were left to rue at least half a dozen kickable penalties they had turned down over the course of the 80 minutes.

Simone Ferrari celebrates at the final whistle Benetton celebrate a famous result. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“We prepped well for this game, we prepped like a team showing the opposition full respect,” Cullen said afterwards. “I just thought they were very physical in contact, which I thought they would be as well.”

Benetton, riding high under Kieran Crowley and emerging as a real force this season, struck back instantly after Richardt Strauss had opened the scoring and although they conceded a try just before the break, scored two of their own in the second period through Federico Ruzza and man-of-the-match Allan to secure a historic win.

“Very direct in terms of the way they were playing and they’re also quite good at holding width as well,” Cullen continued.

“We sort of weathered a bit of a storm, getting that try before half-time but then lose our way at the start of a second half and give away a couple of cheap scores, breakaway scores.

“That’s disappointing because that makes life difficult for ourselves as suddenly Treviso have energy and life and they’re the ones in the ascendancy because all the momentum is with them and we couldn’t get it back.”

A disappointing night then as Leinster suffered just their fourth defeat of the season, and while several players were shown up, Cullen hopes it will be a good learning curve for his squad.

“We had a number of young lads out there and it’s a really good, painful learning for them,” the head coach added. “Really, really painful but that’s the nature of the game.

“If you’re a little bit off in this league, the opposition are going to punish you and Treviso punished us today for being a bit off.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Benetton stun the RDS as sloppy Leinster suffer shock defeat a week out from Scarlets

Eight-try Edinburgh rip Scarlets apart to edge towards Pro14 playoffs

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Prospect of an all-Irish Champions Cup final thrilling for Munster and Leinster fans
Prospect of an all-Irish Champions Cup final thrilling for Munster and Leinster fans
'If I had £20 spare I’d definitely put it on Scarlets beating Leinster and winning the whole thing'
JP Doyle to referee Munster's Champions Cup semi-final against Racing, Poite given Leinster-Scarlets gig
LIVERPOOL
Salah scores 40th goal of the season as Liverpool too good for Bournemouth
Salah scores 40th goal of the season as Liverpool too good for Bournemouth
As it happened: Liverpool vs Bournemouth, Premier League
Liverpool defender Conor Masterson was 'even more effective as a Gaelic footballer'
LEINSTER
'We had a number of young lads out there and it's really, really painful learning for them'
'We had a number of young lads out there and it's really, really painful learning for them'
O'Brien 'a little bit sore around his shoulder' after injury comeback lasts 40 minutes
Benetton stun the RDS as sloppy Leinster suffer shock defeat a week out from Scarlets
PREMIER LEAGUE
Jose Mourinho demands consistency from Paul Pogba
Jose Mourinho demands consistency from Paul Pogba
Pep Guardiola will play golf as City await title
Hodgson concedes to Zaha regret over England snub
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
'It is destiny' - Klopp inspired by Liverpool's Roman history in pursuit of European glory
'It is destiny' - Klopp inspired by Liverpool's Roman history in pursuit of European glory
'We can' - Liverpool star Salah backs his side to go the whole way in Europe
Real Madrid say Ramos will escape ban for entering tunnel

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie