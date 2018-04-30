  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -1 °C Monday 30 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Painful review' in store for Leinster after biggest loss in over two years

The Champions Cup favouries were hit for seven by Connacht as they suffered the worst loss since Stuart Lancaster came on board as senior coach.

By Sean Farrell Monday 30 Apr 2018, 2:46 AM
16 minutes ago 88 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3985652

IN THE SMILING aftermath of Leinster’s Champions Cup semi-final win over Scarlets, a question of selection was directed at Leo Cullen.

Would this crop of front-line players see any game-time in the three weeks before the Champions Cup final in Bilbao?

Sitting beside Cullen, Jonathan Sexton looked keen to answer, leaning into an exaggerated nod of the head that screamed: put me in, coach!

He didn’t get his wish, and the much-changed side sent to Connacht on Saturday was well and truly torn apart, leaving a smorgasbord of food for thought in front of Leinster’s fringe talent before they compete for a role in either the European Cup final or the Pr014 knockouts beyond.

Bundee Aki scores a try despite Jack Conan Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“It was hard to pick many positives out of that to tell you the truth,” Cullen said post-match in the Sportsground as the lengthy Connacht send-offs were just winding down.

Positives come in the lack of injury to pile atop the insult of a seven-try loss. Jordi Murphy pulled out of the matchday squad with a foot complaint and was removed as a precaution, so Caelan Doris took over the number 20 jersey to win his first cap. Not exactly a dream debut.

“We were second-best, 47-10, well-beaten. We just weren’t in the contact,” added the head coach.

Connacht were very good, you have to hand it to them. They were very dominant in the contact, so dominant in the collisions. That’s the area some of these guys need to get better at.”

Defeat in the Galway sunshine wasn’t just the biggest loss of the season for Leinster, it blew the other lows in this campaign out of the water. Before Saturday, 32-18 (Ospreys, following the Six Nations finale) and 38-19 (Cheetahs, early-season at altitude) represented their biggest defeats of the season.

Indeed, it’s the heaviest loss of Stuart Lancaster’s time in Dublin, because for anything resembling the 47-10 drubbing inspired by John Muldoon’s exit, Leinster have to look back to Connacht’s title-winning season in 2016. In January of that year, Wasps inflicted a 51-10 hammering on a bruised and battered Leinster outfit in the final round of Champions Cup pool matches.

Cathal Marsh Cathal Marsh in action against Wasps in 2016. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Cullen insisted he wasn’t mad. Though he was disappointed.

“I wouldn’t be angry, because I see those guys working hard. There are a lot of things they need to develop in terms of mental toughness needed to dog it out in games like this.

“We work hard, they are young guys and Connacht had a lot of experience. But you never like to see that sort of thing happen to your team when you’re involved in coaching them, or in any capacity.”

Tom Farrell with Joey Carbery Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

A record defeat to their neigbours of the west shouldn’t necessarily spark memories of Leinster’s final regular season game of last season. One was a 37-point loss, the other a deficit of just four, but on both occasions the side sent on the road was unable to cope with a host passionately intent on bidding farewell to a club legend with a win.

As it turned out, Leinster only played one game after Ruan Pienaar’s big leaving do, showing up a long way under par for the Pro12 semi-final loss at home to Scarlets.

“Hopefully not,” said Cullen when the parallel was pointed out, “obviously we got beaten in the game (in Belfast) too, we just have to build up now for Racing. It’s a huge adventure.

“We have to go through the pain of this review first. We don’t have a game next week, we freshen up and start to get ready again.”

A Champions Cup final will keep all minds focused sharper than any league match could, but with the club experiencing losses to Benetton and a drubbing to Connacht either side of the impressive semi-final showing, the game-hungry Leinster front-liners can consider themselves well warned as they ramp up to San Mames.

Reluctant hero Muldoon bows out a loyal legend of the west

Seven-try Connacht rout Leinster on fitting farewell bash for John Muldoon

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
GOLF
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
FOOTBALL
Wenger surprised by Manchester United's 'classy' pre-match presentation
Wenger surprised by Manchester United's 'classy' pre-match presentation
Fellaini the hero in stoppage time after Mkhitaryan returned to haunt United
'Easy decision' as Firmino signs long-term contract extension with Liverpool
MANCHESTER UNITED
Class act: Arsene Wenger honoured by Fergie ahead of last game at Old Trafford
Class act: Arsene Wenger honoured by Fergie ahead of last game at Old Trafford
As it happened: Manchester United v Arsenal, Premier League
Mourinho claims 'lies in journalism' are to blame for Pogba rumours
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liverpool-bound Naby Keita sees red for the fourth time this season
Liverpool-bound Naby Keita sees red for the fourth time this season
Declan Rice involved in unfortunate own goal as Man City stroll to victory over West Ham
Fabregas' 50th Premier League goal keeps Chelsea's Champions League ambitions alive

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie