Making it look easy! Leona Maguire surges into contention on professional debut

The Cavan golfer is just three shots off the lead at the $1.5 million LPGA Classic in Atlantic City.

By Ryan Bailey Saturday 9 Jun 2018, 5:36 PM
22 minutes ago 637 Views 2 Comments
Maguire in action at the Stockton Seaview Resort.
Image: Michael Cohen
Image: Michael Cohen

LEONA MAGUIRE’S DREAM start to her much-anticipated professional career scaled new heights on Saturday, as the 23-year-old demonstrated all her potential by surging into contention at the Shoprite LGPA Classic.

After a stellar amateur career, the Cavan golfer has settled into the pro-game seamlessly and today’s four-under par round of 67 sees her sit just three shots off the lead and within striking distance heading into the final day.

Maguire showed great maturity to card a 69 on Friday and she backed that up today with five birdies and an eagle, once again underlining her prodigious talent and just why she enjoyed one of the most successful collegiate careers in American golf.

An early bogey threatened to derail the 2016 Rio Olympian but Maguire bounced back instantly with a birdie on the par five third, before picking up three further shots before the turn, including an eagle three on the ninth.

With the momentum at her back, the former Duke University student birdied the 10th and while a bogey on the next set her back, a strong birdie-birdie finish ensured Maguire signed for an impressive 67 to head for the clubhouse in a tie for fourth.

The lead at the $1.5 million event is currently held by Celine Herbin of France on 12-under, with South African Ashleigh Buhai a shot behind.

Lisa Maguire, meanwhile, missed the cut on Friday after she struggled on her pro debut, carding a 13-over par round of 84.

‘We’ve been best friends for life, so to share this dream together is surreal. It’s special’

