This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 22 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bonucci turned down Man United move to return 'home' to Juventus

The 31-year-old Italy international has revealed that Jose Mourinho tried to sign him from AC Milan earlier this year.

By The42 Team Monday 22 Oct 2018, 2:55 PM
59 minutes ago 950 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4298939
Italian defender Leonardo Bonucci.
Image: Manuel Blondeau/Aop.Press/Zuma Press/PA Images
Italian defender Leonardo Bonucci.
Italian defender Leonardo Bonucci.
Image: Manuel Blondeau/Aop.Press/Zuma Press/PA Images

JUVENTUS CENTRE-BACK Leonardo Bonucci has admitted that he could have moved to Manchester United this summer, but instead chose to move “home” to the Turin side.

Bonucci had spent seven years previously at Juve, but moved to AC Milan in the summer of 2017

The 31-year-old was, however, discontent at San Siro and switched back to the Allianz Stadium after only a year.

He admits that he had the option of experiencing the Premier League, where Jose Mourinho’s United wanted him as a solution to their long-standing problems at centre-back, but the Italy international says that was not for him.

It is not the first time he has had the chance to move to England, either.

“Basically there have been some possibilities both with Manchester City and with Manchester United,” he told the Daily Telegraph .

“With Manchester City when I received that offer [in 2016] I actually talked to the club, I talked to Juventus and we decided that it was good for me to stay and to keep on winning with Juventus. 

And this year when I was told there was a possibility to go back home, to come back to Juventus I just stopped listening to any other offers and I decided to come back here.”

Asked to clarify if there had been interest from the Red Devils this summer, he replied: “Yes.”

Pressed further, he was asked if there was any chance of him completing the move after Juve made their interest clear, he said: “No. I feel at home. Here I really do my best, I just push myself to the maximum and that’s something at Milan I really didn’t manage.

“I didn’t succeed to achieve and that was probably because in my heart I had already made the decision that I wanted to go back home.

“The decision was not made until June but it’s true that I had this feeling inside me. So when my agent told me there was a tangible opportunity to go back I just stopped listening to anyone telling me what to do,

“I stopped listening to any kind of suggestion and I just said: ‘Okay, let’s go home.’”

Bonucci is likely to line up for Juve against United at Old Trafford on Tuesday in the Champions League, having missed only 90 minutes of football this season.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'Nothing to hide': Mourinho confirms Sanchez out of Juventus clash
    'Nothing to hide': Mourinho confirms Sanchez out of Juventus clash
    A-League contract offer to Usain Bolt worth 'much less' than he expected
    Wayne Rooney fires DC United into MLS play-offs
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Bonucci turned down Man United move to return 'home' to Juventus
    Bonucci turned down Man United move to return 'home' to Juventus
    Sarri: Chelsea fans must respect Mourinho
    Palace miss penalty and lose to late Everton double
    BOXING
    'I thought there was a choke coming!': Kennedy laughs off opponent's judo antics on famous weekend for Gorey
    'I thought there was a choke coming!': Kennedy laughs off opponent's judo antics on famous weekend for Gorey
    'I expected a lot more': Taylor frustrated by negative Serrano and hopes her sister shows up for a scrap
    Taylor toys with tough Cindy Serrano to retain titles in Boston as a 'Notorious' fan watches on
    ULSTER
    'I think our players are getting better and putting their hands up for Ireland'
    'I think our players are getting better and putting their hands up for Ireland'
    'It has definitely been everything I thought it would be and more' - Zebo
    'We got a glimmer of what we're capable of' - Ulster still a work in progress

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie