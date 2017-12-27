  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -1 °C Thursday 28 December, 2017
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

3 big races to watch on Day 3 of Leopardstown's Christmas Festival

A precautionary check will take place at the track tomorrow morning.

By The42 Team Wednesday 27 Dec 2017, 6:48 PM
11 hours ago 3,655 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/3771259

Robbie Power on Sizing John wins the race Robbie Power and Sizing John claimed victory in the John Durkan Memorial Chase at Punchestown. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

SIZING JOHN, YORKHILL, Apples Jade, Nicholas Canyon and Outlander are some of the declared runners for Day 3 of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival tomorrow but an early inspection will take place as a precaution to ensure the card can go ahead.

The threat of overnight frost and fog means that a precautionary check will take place at 7.30am tomorrow morning.

But if the racing does get the green light to go ahead, there is the prospect of some cracking racing in store.

12.50pm – Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle

There are 29 declared runners for the second race of the day with Barry Geraghty on Mon Lino (7/1) and Noel Fehily riding Red Devil Lads (7/1) both leading the market at the moment. The Willie Mullins trained Didero Vallis and Gordon Elliott’s Glenloe have also attracted some interest.

1.20pm – Squared Financial Christmas Hurdle

The first Grade One race of the day sees a renewal of the battle between Apple’s Jade (10/11) and Nicholas Canyon (9/4) with the former having beaten the latter in the Hatton’s Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse recently. Jack Kennedy is on board the Gordon Elliott trained Apple’s Jade while Paul Townend will ride Nicholas Canyon for Willie Mullins. 2014 Champion Hurdle winner Jezki (14/1) and Supasundae (13/2) carry the hopes for trainer Jessica Harrington.

3pm – Leopardstown Christmas Steeplechase

The other marquee race of the day is an eagerly-awaited Grade One event with Sizing John (11/8), who reigned in Cheltenham with the Gold Cup victory last March, in action. Look out as well for the Willie Mullins contenders Yorkhill (5/2) and Djakadam (9/1), along with the Gordon Elliott winner of last year’s race in Outlander (16/1).

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Leopardstown drama – Min beaten in stewards’ room and Whiskey Sour’s amazing win

‘When I got the tube in my side, my lungs were punctured, I realised things were more serious then’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sterling sparkles as Premier League leaders Man City claim 18th successive win
Sterling sparkles as Premier League leaders Man City claim 18th successive win
Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk joins Liverpool for world-record fee
Burnley boss hails Long for bouncing back with impressive Old Trafford display
FOOTBALL
Teenager the AC Milan hero in derby win over Inter as Gattuso receives vital boost
Teenager the AC Milan hero in derby win over Inter as Gattuso receives vital boost
Chilean side misses out on promotion after refusing to show up for penalty shoot-out
Liverpool's Jon Flanagan charged with common assault
MUNSTER
'As good a try as I've ever seen': Cullen praises 20-year-old Leinster starlet's moment of brilliance
'As good a try as I've ever seen': Cullen praises 20-year-old Leinster starlet's moment of brilliance
Munster's slow start, Leinster on a roll and more talking points from Limerick
Larmour's stunning score helps Leinster raid Thomond in inter-pro thriller
MANCHESTER UNITED
Mourinho claims United don't spend enough to match City
Mourinho claims United don't spend enough to match City
Fellaini confirms Man United contract rejection and waits for another offer
Chelsea close in on United, a 6-goal thriller and all today's Premier League results
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Duffer features in brilliant street football initiative by Shamrock Rovers
Duffer features in brilliant street football initiative by Shamrock Rovers
'Not everybody sees the path you want to go but you've got to stick with what you feel is right'
Facing Pogba at Old Trafford, the death of a defensive partner and a fresh start in Cork

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie