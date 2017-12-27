3 big races to watch on Day 3 of Leopardstown's Christmas Festival

SIZING JOHN, YORKHILL, Apples Jade, Nicholas Canyon and Outlander are some of the declared runners for Day 3 of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival tomorrow but an early inspection will take place as a precaution to ensure the card can go ahead.
The threat of overnight frost and fog means that a precautionary check will take place at 7.30am tomorrow morning.
But if the racing does get the green light to go ahead, there is the prospect of some cracking racing in store.
12.50pm – Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle
There are 29 declared runners for the second race of the day with Barry Geraghty on Mon Lino (7/1) and Noel Fehily riding Red Devil Lads (7/1) both leading the market at the moment. The Willie Mullins trained Didero Vallis and Gordon Elliott’s Glenloe have also attracted some interest.
1.20pm – Squared Financial Christmas Hurdle
The first Grade One race of the day sees a renewal of the battle between Apple’s Jade (10/11) and Nicholas Canyon (9/4) with the former having beaten the latter in the Hatton’s Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse recently. Jack Kennedy is on board the Gordon Elliott trained Apple’s Jade while Paul Townend will ride Nicholas Canyon for Willie Mullins. 2014 Champion Hurdle winner Jezki (14/1) and Supasundae (13/2) carry the hopes for trainer Jessica Harrington.
3pm – Leopardstown Christmas Steeplechase
The other marquee race of the day is an eagerly-awaited Grade One event with Sizing John (11/8), who reigned in Cheltenham with the Gold Cup victory last March, in action. Look out as well for the Willie Mullins contenders Yorkhill (5/2) and Djakadam (9/1), along with the Gordon Elliott winner of last year’s race in Outlander (16/1).
The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):
Leopardstown drama – Min beaten in stewards’ room and Whiskey Sour’s amazing win
‘When I got the tube in my side, my lungs were punctured, I realised things were more serious then’
COMMENTS (5)