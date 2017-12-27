3 big races to watch on Day 3 of Leopardstown's Christmas Festival

Robbie Power and Sizing John claimed victory in the John Durkan Memorial Chase at Punchestown. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

SIZING JOHN, YORKHILL, Apples Jade, Nicholas Canyon and Outlander are some of the declared runners for Day 3 of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival tomorrow but an early inspection will take place as a precaution to ensure the card can go ahead.

The threat of overnight frost and fog means that a precautionary check will take place at 7.30am tomorrow morning.

With the possibility of frost and fog tonight, there will be a precautionary inspection at 7.30am on Thursday morning 28th December and all race time alterations will be confirmed. pic.twitter.com/gHUpYURgWA — Leopardstown RC (@LeopardstownRC) December 27, 2017 Source: Leopardstown RC /Twitter

But if the racing does get the green light to go ahead, there is the prospect of some cracking racing in store.

12.50pm – Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle

There are 29 declared runners for the second race of the day with Barry Geraghty on Mon Lino (7/1) and Noel Fehily riding Red Devil Lads (7/1) both leading the market at the moment. The Willie Mullins trained Didero Vallis and Gordon Elliott’s Glenloe have also attracted some interest.

1.20pm – Squared Financial Christmas Hurdle

The first Grade One race of the day sees a renewal of the battle between Apple’s Jade (10/11) and Nicholas Canyon (9/4) with the former having beaten the latter in the Hatton’s Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse recently. Jack Kennedy is on board the Gordon Elliott trained Apple’s Jade while Paul Townend will ride Nicholas Canyon for Willie Mullins. 2014 Champion Hurdle winner Jezki (14/1) and Supasundae (13/2) carry the hopes for trainer Jessica Harrington.

3pm – Leopardstown Christmas Steeplechase

The other marquee race of the day is an eagerly-awaited Grade One event with Sizing John (11/8), who reigned in Cheltenham with the Gold Cup victory last March, in action. Look out as well for the Willie Mullins contenders Yorkhill (5/2) and Djakadam (9/1), along with the Gordon Elliott winner of last year’s race in Outlander (16/1).

