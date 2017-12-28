Big shock in Leopardstown Christmas Chase as Michael O'Leary horses finish 1-2-3

ROAD TO RESPECT sprang a shock to win the Leopardstown Christmas Chase on Thursday and thrust himself firmly into the Cheltenham Gold Cup reckoning.
Noel Meade’s charge was sent off the 8/1 fourth favourite in a red-hot renewal featuring defending Cheltenham champion Sizing John, Yorkhill and Djakadam.
But Sean Flanagan steered him home to take the €88,500 first prize and head up a 1-2-3 finish for Michael O’Leary’s Gigginstown House Stud.
Balko des Flos, a 66/1 outsider, was just a length and a quarter away in second while Outlander (16/1) was third.
It was a disappointing day for the big guns with Sizing John and Yorkhill tailed off in a distant seventh and eighth respectively, while Djakadam was pulled up.
But Road to Respect has now been cut to 10/1 generally for the Gold Cup, shaking up the wide-open betting for Cheltenham’s big prize.
It capped a superb day for Gigginstown, bringing up a brilliant four-timer for O’Leary’s squad including the day’s other Grade 1 prize, the Squared Financial Christmas Hurdle, which went to Apple’s Jade (4/6 fav).
Stepping up to three miles for the first time, the mare dug deep to hold off Supasundae and win by half a length, although the race was overshadowed by a fatal fall for Willie Mullins’ star Nichols Canyon.
Leopardstown – Thursday’s results
12.15 - 1. Flawless Escape (11/4 2fav) 2. Jetez (10/1) 3. Francin (6/4 fav)
12.50 - 1. Mine Now (33/1) 2. A Great View (10/1) 3. Glenloe (8/1)
1.20 - 1. Apple’s Jade (4/6 fav) 2. Supasundae (7/1)
1.50 - 1. Hardback (16/1) 2. Low Sun (10/1) 3. Sweet Company (9/1)
2.25 - 1. Alighted (16/1) 2. Young Wolf (11/2 2fav) 3. Voix des Tiep (9/10)
3.00 - 1. Road to Respect (8/1) 2. Balko des Flos (66/1) 3. Outlander (16/1)
3.35 - 1. Snow Falcon (11/8 2fav) 2. Wishmoor (10/1)
