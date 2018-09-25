This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
14 for Dublin, 12 for Cork, 8 for Donegal - 2018 Ladies football All-Star nominees unveiled

And the nominees are…

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 25 Sep 2018, 4:58 PM
1 hour ago
http://the42.ie/4253629

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Dublin lead the way with 14 players nominated for the 2018 TG4 All-Stars while losing finalists Cork received 12 nominations.

pjimage Orla Finn, Sinead Ahearne and Yvonne Bonner

Ulster champions and All-Ireland semi-finalists Donegal had eight players nominated while Galway (3), Kerry (2), Armagh (1), Cavan (1), Mayo (1), Sligo (1), Tipperary (1) and Tyrone (1) were also honoured. 

Seven players from the 2017 All-Star team are nominated for awards once again. Dublin’s Ciara Trant, Leah Caffrey, Nicole Owens, Sinéad Aherne and Noelle Healy were all on last year’s team, in addition to Cork’s Emma Spillane and Donegal’s Ciara Hegarty.

Indeed, Caffrey, Healy and Aherne are seeking their third All-Star in succession.

The winners will be announced on Saturday 1 December at a gala banquet at Dublin’s Citywest Hotel, along with the Junior, Intermediate and Senior Players’ Player of the Year award winners, the Provincial Young Players of the Year and the 2018 inductee into the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) Hall of Fame. 

Here’s the list of nominees in full:

Goalkeepers – Ciara Trant (Dublin), Martina O’Brien (Cork), Noelle Gormley (Sligo).

Right corner-back – Treasa Doherty (Donegal), Martha Byrne (Dublin), Eimear Meaney (Cork).

Full-back – Róisín Phelan (Cork), Nicole McLaughlin (Donegal), Aislinn Desmond (Kerry).

Left corner-back – Sinéad Burke (Galway), Leah Caffrey (Dublin), Melissa Duggan (Cork).

Right half-back – Sinéad Goldrick (Dublin), Máire O’Callaghan (Cork), Rachel Kearns (Mayo).

Centre half-back – Ciara Hegarty (Donegal), Nicola Ward (Galway), Siobhán McGrath (Dublin).

Left half-back – Niamh Collins (Dublin), Emma Spillane (Cork), Deirdre Foley (Donegal).

Midfield – Lauren Magee (Dublin), Neamh Woods (Tyrone), Ashling Hutchings (Cork), Olwen Carey (Dublin), Caroline O’Hanlon (Armagh), Katy Herron (Donegal).

Right half-forward – Ciara O’Sullivan (Cork), Karen Guthrie (Donegal), Carla Rowe (Dublin).

Centre half-forward – Tracey Leonard (Galway), Noelle Healy (Dublin), Aisling Maguire (Cavan)

Left half-forward – Lyndsey Davey (Dublin), Eimear Scally (Cork), Aishling Moloney (Tipperary).

Right corner-forward – Geraldine McLaughlin (Donegal), Sinéad Aherne (Dublin), Áine O’Sullivan (Cork).

Full-forward – Doireann O’Sullivan (Cork), Yvonne Bonner (Donegal), Niamh McEvoy (Dublin).

Left corner-forward – Orla Finn (Cork), Nicole Owens (Dublin), Sarah Houlihan (Kerry).

