Monday 10 September, 2018
'I can't understand how Martin O'Neill could put up with that' - Brady condemns conduct of Roy Keane

Liam Brady has criticised the behaviour of Roy Keane following reports of a confrontation with Harry Arter.

By Aaron Gallagher Monday 10 Sep 2018, 4:58 PM
1 hour ago 6,005 Views 21 Comments
http://the42.ie/4228129

LIAM BRADY HAS criticised Ireland assistant boss Roy Keane following reports of a bust-up with Harry Arter, who last week withdrew from the senior squad.

Reports have surfaced in recent days indicating a falling-out between Keane and Arter, resulting in the Cardiff midfielder taking a break from the international scene.

Roy Keane and Martin O'Neill Roy Keane pictured during Ireland's defeat to Wales. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Boss O’Neill confirmed that the 28-year-old would not be involved in either of Ireland’s games against Wales or Poland last Monday.

When asked whether Arter’s decision had anything to do with a potential dispute with Keane, O’Neill said: “It may be part of the reason, could well be. He’s got a number of things to consider.”

Former Ireland assistant Brady has weighed in on the incident in the wake of Ireland’s disappointing 4-1 Nations League defeat in Cardiff, stating that the “powers that be” must resolve the crisis.

Speaking with Eamon Dunphy on The Stand podcast, Brady said: “Martin was in the paper yesterday — he was going back on Roy’s career where he was shouting at Paul Scholes and drove on Manchester United and this is a bit of apples and oranges to be quite honest. That’s when Keane was a player on the pitch — he was entitled to do that. He’s assistant manager now, he’s not a player.

Harry Arter Harry Arter. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“Players who are really injured, unless they are kidding on, need a lot of sympathy and a lot of help. We’ve all been injured as footballers and there is nothing worse.

“In Arter’s case, if Martin O’Neill felt Arter was kidding on then he shouldn’t be picked. If he’s not he needs sympathy and support.”

Brady added: “Every time there is an international match there was a story about Roy Keane, whether he was having a go at somebody or whether he was launching another book of his.

“I can’t understand how Martin O’Neill could put up with that. He’s got an international match and Roy Keane decides to launch his book on the week of an international game. It’s crazy… mind boggling and it’s really taking the piss, isn’t it?

“Martin O’Neill, or the powers that be… John Delaney has to say enough of this…..this has got to stop.”

