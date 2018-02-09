Former Ireland international Liam Miller passes away aged 36

FORMER IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Liam Miller has this evening passed away at the age of 36.

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The Cork native had been battling pancreatic cancer, and returned home from America in November.

Miller had been playing in the American third-tier for Wilmington Hammerheads, having spent a season with Cork City in 2015.

The midfielder was capped 21 times by Ireland after coming to prominence under Martin O’Neill at Celtic, before joining Manchester United as a 24-year-old in 2004.

He played 22 times for United during two seasons at Old Trafford before going onto play for Leeds, Sunderland, QPR and Hibernian. Miller moved to Australia in 2011 where he had spells with Perth Glory, Brisbane Roar and Melbourne City.

