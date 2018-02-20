Soccer Republic paid a touching tribute to Liam Miller last night

RTÉ’s SOCCER REPUBLIC closed their first show of the new SSE Airtricity League season with a touching tribute to Liam Miller last night.

Miller, who made nearly 30 appearances for Cork City, died earlier this month aged just 36.

The tribute, narrated by George Hamilton’s commentary, showed highlights from the midfielder’s time with Ireland, Celtic, Manchester United and the reigning Premier Division champions:

On this evening's show, we paid tribute to the late Liam Miller pic.twitter.com/JvQ8m6CFsm — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) February 19, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!