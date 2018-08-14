The Liam Miller Tribute Match at Páirc Uí Chaoimh has completely sold out

THE LIAM MILLER Tribute Match at Páirc Uí Chaoimh is a sellout, event organisers have confirmed.

All 45,000 tickets for the 25 September charity game between Manchester United legends and an Ireland/Celtic selection have now been purchased.

An extra 38,000 tickets went on general sale yesterday following the GAA’s decision at the end of July to open the doors to the Páirc for the fundraising soccer match.

7,000 tickets for the original iteration of the fixture, scheduled for Turners Cross, sold out within a minute of their release last month. Those who bought tickets for Turners Cross will be allocated seating in Páirc Uí Chaoimh’s South Stand.

Michael O’Flynn, Chairman of the Organising Committee, said: “We are absolutely thrilled that so many people are supporting this wonderful event in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. We would like to thank everyone again for their fabulous support.

It’s a ringing endorsement of the GAA’s decision to donate the use of their stadium and we thank them wholeheartedly. This will be a unique sporting occasion in Cork, not only because of the calibre of the soccer stars who will be taking part, but also because it will feature both soccer and GAA sports at the same time.

“It will be a fantastic tribute to Liam Miller who was one of Cork’s sporting heroes and a great celebration of sport in Cork.”

Proceeds from the Liam Miller Tribute Match will be used to help the former Ireland midfielder’s wife Clare and their three children, while Marymount Hospice will also be among the benefactors.

Gary Neville, who’ll line out for United on the day, spoke to The42′s Ryan Bailey about the game last week.

The full squads for September’s fixture are as follows:

Manchester United: Roy Keane, Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt, Ronny Johnsen, Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, Denis Irwin, David May, Louis Saha, Rio Ferdinand, Quinton Fortune, Andy Cole, Michael Clegg, Mikael Silvestre, Kevin Pilkington, Dion Dublin, Roy Carroll, Alan Smith

Ireland/Celtic: David Forde, Stephen Carr, Kevin Kilbane, Richard Dunne, Kenny Cunningham, Keith Andrews, Kevin Doyle, Stephen McPhail, Andy Reid, Robbie Keane, Damien Duff, Lee Carsley, Colin Healy, Shaun Maloney, Paul Lambert, John Hartson, Neil Lennon, Stylian Petrov, Shane Supple

Juvenile players from Miller’s GAA club, Éire Óg, will take to the field as part of the match’s half-time entertainment.

