LIVE: England v Ireland, Grand Slam decider

Come in and settle or share your nerves as we go minute-by-minute through Ireland’s St Patrick’s Day bid for glory in Twickenham.
While England put themselves in danger of implosion with poor discipline, Ireland look marvelously composed as they navigate through 18 tight phases.
Unfortunately, Bundee Aki spills the pill just as a bit of space on the left flank opens up.
The early try-scorer
England are incredibly poorly disciplined right now. Itoje offside while Murray attempts to kick out of a corner.
Sexton can boot Ireland up to halfway.
Another fierce-looking English approach successfully repelled.
England show a bit of intent there as Ireland concede a penalty for going off their feet. It’s kickable, but the Chariot diverts to the corner.
Come the maul, Rory Best and Dan Leavy do a stellar job of stalling the momentum.
To my eyes, Ireland were a little lucky as Kearney seemed to have a hand contesting the initial dropping ball, but after that there is no doubt about Ringrose’s finish.
Terrific response by Ireland to early pressure, all that courtesy of a really daft penalty conceded by Owen Farrell.
England 0 Ireland 7
TRY! England 0 Ireland 5 (Garry Ringrose ’6)
TMO is only looking at the ground, so this looks like a try for Garry Ringrose.
We’re with the TMO, there’s a bit of confusion caused by Sexton’s big up and under….
Owen Farrell ploughs into Rob Kearney as he kicks with his right foot.
The 10 let Ireland off the hook there.
Elliott Daly grubbers in behind as England attack the 22 and James Ryan is under pressure in the line-out. Ireland clear, but there’s more pressure to come.
Breathless opening, the ball still in play after two and a half minutes.
Ireland briefly show some ambition to go from their own 22, but England shut off the route and force a kick.
A fitting early meeting of Maro Itoje and James Ryan.
England kick clear and Rob KEarney shows great feet to spin out of contact.
Ireland make big yards on three carries, but a knock-on from CJ ends the pressure for now.
KICK-OFF: Sexton gets us underway.
So, while we await the anthems, let’s get some of the puns out of our system like a last few smashes on a tackle bag.
Slampagne rugby
Slambition
Slamunition
Slambush
St Patrick’s Day Slamrocks
We’re Slammin’ and I hope you like Slammin’ too.
… that’s all I’ll subject you to for now.
Just over 10 minutes to go and it’s snowing in Twickenham. This will not be an expansive spectacle of a game, but that won’t make it any less of a thriller.
Meanwhile, back at home, there’s been a fair bit of panic among people who thought avoiding the Paddy’s Day crush was the best course of action and so stayed home to watch the game.
Virgin Media customers have been experiencing trouble watching TV3, but the broadcaster and provider have placed a stop-gap solution in place.
Flick to TV3 +1 and you will now see live footage, not the 60-minute-old feed.
While Scotland scrape into a late lead in Italy, here’s a reminder of the teams for the Big One.
Eddie Jones has made seven changes, trusting in Saracens combinations to fuel his team from second row and half-back while adding the dynamism of Kyle Sinckler to the front row.
Joe Schmidt meanwhile, has dropped Devin Toner with Iain Henderson pushed back in beside 21-year-old James Ryan.
England:
15. Anthony Watson
14. Jonny May
13. Jonathan Joseph
12. Ben Teâ€™o
11. Elliot Daly
10. Owen Farrell
9. Richard Wigglesworth
1. Mako Vunipola
2. Dylan Hartley (captain)
3. Kyle Sinckler
4. Maro Itoje
5. George Kruis
6. Chris Robshaw
7. James Haskell
8. Sam Simmonds
Replacements:
16. Jamie George
17. Joe Marler
18. Dan Cole
19. Joe Launchbury
20. Don Armand
21. Danny Care
22. George Ford
23. Mike Brown
Ireland:
15. Rob Kearney
14. Keith Earls
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Bundee Aki
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Johnny Sexton
9. Conor Murray
1. Cian Healy
2. Rory Best (captain)
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. James Ryan
5. Iain Henderson
6. Peter Oâ€™Mahony
7. Dan Leavy
8. CJ Stander
Replacements:
16. Sean Cronin
17. Jack McGrath
18. Andrew Porter
19. Devin Toner
20. Jordi Murphy
21. Kieran Marmion
22. Joey Carbery
23. Jordan Larmour
Referee: Angus Gardner [ARU].
The Six Nations title is in the bag, but Ireland won’t be satisfied with just one trophy, one accolade in their carry-on luggage for the flight back home.
A third Grand Slam in history is within reach, so too is the Triple Crown which has eluded Ireland on both their Championship wins under Joe Schmidt.
Standing in their way is none other than England.
More than the old enemy or our next-door neighbours. Since the 2015 World Cup they have been the standard-bearers for the sport in Europe.
Ireland, of course, inflicted a first defeat on Eddie Jones when he had his eyes clamped on a second straight Grand Slam this time last year. And the Australian didn’t exactly hide his intent to “get ‘em back”.
Jones is ‘still dirty’ about the win which set Ireland in motion on an 11-game winning streak, through the US, Japan, South Africa, Fiji, Argentina and then into this Six Nations campaign.
However, in Twickenham, Ireland have not tasted victory since 2010 when a late Tommy Bowe strike-play earned a dramatic win.Â Keith Earls – a try-scorer that day – Cian Healy, Johnny Sexton and captain Rory Best are the sole survivors in the starting XV from that day.
Can they repeat the feat eight years on?
Can they, and the exciting young blood around them, deliver the ultimate prize in European rugby?
We’re here to find out.
