Dublin: 19 °C Monday 7 May, 2018
Limerick rain down the goals to begin All-Ireland U21 title defence with heavy win against 14-man Clare

Limerick took complete control in the latter stages of this Munster U21 quarter-final against Clare.

By Daragh Small Monday 7 May 2018, 7:38 PM
33 minutes ago 1,605 Views 1 Comment
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Limerick 3-18
Clare 0-13

Daragh Small reporting from Cusack Park

BRIAN RYAN SCORED six points from play as Limerick began the defence of their All-Ireland U-21 crown with an emphatic 14-point Munster quarter-final win over the 14-men of Clare at Cusack Park in Ennis.

The two dominant forces at this age grade in recent years served up a brilliant first half of hurling in front of 3,135. Clare only trailed by 0-10 to 0-8 at that stage, but Limerick took complete control in the latter stages of the second half.

Conor Oâ€™Halloran had been sent-off for Clare, and the goals came from Seamus Flanagan, Conor Boylan and Mark Oâ€™Dwyer.

Limerick had a great start to the game and they went 0-3 to 0-0 and then 0-6 to 0-1 up by the 14th minute, before Clare began to convert their numerous chances in front of goal.

Michael Corry scored Clareâ€™s only point in the opening quarter, with Boylan, Barry Murphy, Ryan (two), Darren Oâ€™Connell and the brilliant Flanagan all landing efforts for Limerick.

A Clare comeback looked unlikely when Murphy scored his second point and Limerick held a double scores, 0-10 to 0-4 lead, with five minutes remaining in the first half.

But Padraic Oâ€™Loughlin, Gary Cooney and two Aidan McCarthy frees altered the complexion of the game entirely at half-time.

Conor Oâ€™Halloranâ€™s straight red card for a collision with Oâ€™Connell in the 32nd minute looked set to put Limerick on their way again. And they held a 0-13 to 0-9 lead when Ryan tapped over his fifth point from play.

But substitute Padraic Oâ€™Loughlin responded, while Clare goalkeeper Killian Nugent made his third point blank save to deny Flanagan up the other end.

Flanagan eventually found a way through in the 45th minute and that goal was the pivotal score â€“ he blasted low to Nugentâ€™s bottom left corner.

Eight minutes from full-time Boylan added a second goal and Oâ€™Dwyer found the net with his first touch.

Scorers for Limerick: Brian Ryan 0-6, Seamus Flanagan 1-2, Conor Boylan 1-2, Barry Murphy 0-5 (0-4f), Mark Oâ€™Dwyer 1-1, Darren Oâ€™Connell 0-1, Paddy Oâ€™Loughlin 0-1

Scorers for Clare: Aidan McCarthy 0-6 (0-6f), Gary Cooney 0-2, Padraic Oâ€™Loughlin 0-2, Michael Corry 0-1, Steven Conway 0-1, Sean Oâ€™Loughlin 0-1

Limerick
1. Jamie Power (Monaleen)

2. Brian McPartland (Doon)
3. Josh Adams (Ballybrown)
4. John Flynn (Patrickswell)

5. Daniel Minehan (Ahane)
6. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo Pallaskenry)
7. Thomas Grimes (Na Piarsaigh)

8. Paddy Oâ€™Loughlin (Kilmallock)
9. Mike Mackey (Adare)

10. Brian Ryan (South Liberties)
11. Barry Murphy (Doon)
12. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh)

13. Darren Oâ€™Connell (Kildimo Pallaskenry)
14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh)
15. Oisin Oâ€™Reilly (Kilmallock)

Subs:
17. Paudi Ahern (Killeedy) for Oâ€™Connell (44)
23. Willie Oâ€™Meara (Askeaton) for Minehan (50)
22. Mark Oâ€™Dwyer (Monaleen) for Oâ€™Reilly (54)
20. MicheÃ¡l Houlihan (Kilmallock) for Ryan (57)
24. Brian Timmins (Murroe Boher) for McPartland (57).

Clare
1. Killian Nugent (Oâ€™Callaghan Mills)

4. Bradley Higgins (Kilmaley)
3. Ross Hayes (Crusheen)
2. Conor Oâ€™Halloran (Ã‰ire Ã“g)

5. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe)
6. Jason McCarthy (Inagh Kilnamona)
7. Pauric McNamara (Kilmaley)

8. Michael Corry (Clooney / Quin)
9. Kieran Galvin (Clonlara)

12. Steven Conway (Feakle)
11. Gary Cooney (Oâ€™Callaghanâ€™s Mills)
10. Aidan McCarthy (Inagh Kilnamona)

13. Joe Carmody (Kilmaley)
14. Colin Guilfoyle (Newmarket on Fergus)
15. Billy Connors (Cratloe)

Subs:
21. Padraic Oâ€™Loughlin (Clonlara) for Carmody (21)
20. Sean Oâ€™Loughlin (Kilmaley) for Conway (30)
17. Liam Oâ€™Connor (Newmarket on Fergus) for Corry (half-time)
19. Cathal Darcy (Kilmaley) for Galvin (39)
22. Michael Oâ€™Shea (Smith Oâ€™Briens) for Connors (51).

Referee: Philip Kelly (Tipperary).

