Bohs leave it late again to secure dramatic draw in Limerick

Limerick 1

Bohemians 1

A LATE STRIKE from Dan Casey saw strugglers Bohemians and Limerick share the spoils at the Markets Field.

Barry Maguire had opened the scoring in a first half that the Blues dominated, but their lack of killer edge handed the Gypsies a chance, and they took it.

Bohs made four changes from the side that took a dramatic point from their Dublin derby against Shamrock Rovers last week. Danny Grant, Dinny Corcoran, Kevin Devaney and Keith Buckley made way for Derek Pender, Philly Gannon, Paddy Kavanagh and Eoghan Stokes.

Limerick themselves made three changes from their equally big point against fellow relegation strugglers Sligo at the Showgrounds last Friday. Karl O’Sullivan, Billy Dennehy and the suspended Cian Coleman were replaced by Barry Maguire, Conor Clifford and William Fitzgerald.

The opening stages were quite fluid and both sides had big chances to break the deadlock. First, a brilliant move between Shaun Kelly, Will Fitzgerald and Barry Maguire allowed the Dutchman go one-on-one with Shane Supple, but the Bohs stopper, fresh out of Ireland camp, saved well. He should have been beaten by Daniel Kearns from the rebound, however he hooked over from close range.

Bohs themselves would go on to threaten through Dylan Watts but Brendan Clarke was fortunately the recipient of a header straight into his hands. From here, Limerick took over in a similar manner to the way they dismantled teams in the First Division.

Chance after chance went by until a former Irish underage international fired past recent Ireland call-up Supple. Daniel Kearns was clever on the ball to find Will Fitzgerald. The youngster took a touch inside before delivering a gorgeous cross towards Mark O’Sullivan.

The Cork native rose highest but couldn’t get a clean contact on the ball. The second ball fell to Barry Maguire whose superb half volley flashed past Supple from six yards.

To their credit, Bohs grew into the game and claimed a deserved equaliser just five minutes from time. For all their clever interplay, it was a scramble inside the Limerick box that resulted in Dan Casey firing in off the post for a well-earned point.

Limerick: Brendan Clarke; Shaun Kelly (Shane Tracy, 63), Tony Whitehead, Eoin Wearen, Kilian Cantwell; Conor Clifford; Will Fitzgerald (Karl O’Sullivan, 75),, Barry Maguire, Shane Duggan, Daniel Kearns (Colm Walsh-O’Loghlen, 80); Mark O’Sullivan.

Bohemians: Shane Supple; Derek Pender, Dan Casey, Rob Cornwall, Ian Morris; Dan Byrne (Kevin Devaney, 46), Philly Gannon (Kevin Devaney, 46); Paddy Kavanagh (Dinny Corcoran, 71), Dylan Watts, Keith Ward; Eoghan Stokes.

Referee: Tomas Connolly (Dublin)