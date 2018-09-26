This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cork All-Ireland winner departs from role as Limerick football coach with manager set to stay on for 2019

Billy Lee will remain at the helm next year.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 26 Sep 2018, 6:04 PM
1 hour ago 2,132 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4255782

THE LIMERICK FOOTBALLERS will have the same manager in charge for the 2019 season but must search for a new coach to lead them.

Billy Lee with Paudie Kissane Limerick football manager Billy Lee with his now former coach Paudie Kissane. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

Paudie Kissane has confirmed his decision to depart from the position he has held in the Limerick senior setup for the 2017 and 2018 campaigns.

Limerick were the third Munster county that Kissane had worked with in a coaching capacity after he started out with Clare in 2014 before going on to work with his native Cork in 2016.

Kissane retired from playing with Cork in 2013 after a career that saw him part of their All-Ireland winning side in 2010 and win an All-Star award at wing-back for his performances that year.

He is stepping away but Lee is set to stay put as manager with The Limerick Leader reporting that he will be at the helm for the final year of his three-year term.

Lee has endured a difficult tenure with championship losses in 2017 in Munster to Clare and in the qualifiers to Wexford, while 2018 saw a defeat in Munster again to Clare and a qualifier reversal at the hands of Mayo. A large turnover in players from season to season has not helped his cause.

 

