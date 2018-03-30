  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Ex-Everton striker scores fourth goal of the season as impressive Waterford remain third

Courtney Duffus scored his fourth goal of the season as Waterford dispatched struggling Limerick at the Markets Field.

By Andrew Cunneen Friday 30 Mar 2018, 10:06 PM
Paul Keegan celebrates with team-mates after scoring Waterford's second goal.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Paul Keegan celebrates with team-mates after scoring Waterford's second goal.
Paul Keegan celebrates with team-mates after scoring Waterford's second goal.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Updated at 11.00pm

Limerick 0

Waterford FC 2

Andrew Cunneen reports from the Markets Field

A MASTERCLASS FROM Bastien Hery ensured Waterford FC kept up the pressure on Cork City and Dundalk with a 2-0 win on Shannonside.

Former Everton forward Courtney Duffus opened the scoring midway through the first half, before a late Paul Keegan strike wrapped up three richly-deserved points for the visitors.

Alan Reynolds made two changes to the side that beat Shamrock Rovers last week. Garry Comerford and Dean O’Halloran made way for John Martin and Kenny Browne.

Limerick reverted to a 3-5-2 formation for the first time since Neil McDonald unsuccessfully lined out in that shape against Cork City in a 4-1 loss in Turner’s Cross last season.

New Zealand international Henry Cameron was dropped in order to hand a full debut to Barry Maguire — a former international himself at underage level for the Netherlands.

The surface came in for much criticism from visiting managers this season, but it appeared to be in far better condition pre-game, which would certainly suit the free-flowing football of Waterford.

Courtney Duffus and Kilian Cantwell Courtney Duffus (left) opened the scoring on Friday night. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

It’s easy to make comparisons between Limerick and Waterford. Both sides strolled to their respective First Division titles before recruiting well after financial difficulties and returning to the top tier after lengthy absences.

However, Limerick barely threatened in 2013. This Waterford side looks the real deal, though.

They tempted their Munster rivals’ best technical player in Bastien Hery down to RSC, and he seemed determined to put on a masterclass for his former employers.

The first half was brilliant touch after brilliant touch from the Frenchman, before he set up Duffus for the opener after 23 minutes.

His replacement Maguire inadvertently gave him the ball before he weighted a cute pass into his feet. Duffus turned and struck low into the far corner to notch his fourth league goal of the season.

The hosts created little and deserved nothing on the night.

The far superior visitors sealed the points in the dying minutes thanks to a Paul Keegan penalty, after substitute Ismahil Akinade was fouled inside the box.

LIMERICK: Brendan Clarke; Kilian Cantwell, Tony Whitehead, Darren Dennehy (Killian Brouder, 46); Shaun Kelly, Cian Coleman, Barry Maguire (Karl O’Sullivan, 61), Shane Duggan, Billy Dennehy; Connor Ellis (Jeff McGowan, 81), William Fitzgerald.

WATERFORD FC: Lawrence Vigouroux; John Kavanagh, David Webster, Kenny Browne, Dylan Barnett; Paul Keegan; Stanley Aborah, Bastien Hery; Gavan Holohan (Derek Daly, 89); John Martin (Ismahil Akinade, 65), Courtney Duffus (Sander Puri, 83).

Referee: Tomas Connolly

