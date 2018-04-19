  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Thursday 19 April, 2018
Ex-Lincoln City defender banned for six years after breaching 25 betting rules

Bradley Wood twice intentionally picked up bookings during the club’s FA Cup run last season.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 19 Apr 2018, 5:52 PM
1 hour ago 1,946 Views 1 Comment
Wood was cautioned for an altercation with Burnley's Joey Barton.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

FORMER LINCOLN CITY defender Bradley Wood has been handed a six-year suspension from all football activity after twice intentionally picking up bookings during the club’s FA Cup campaign last year.

The Football Association (FA) has charged Wood, who was released by Lincoln last May, with 25 breaches of its Integrity and Betting Rules and suspended him until 8 March 2024.

Wood admitted 23 allegations that he ‘placed bets on the progress, conduct or any other aspect of, or occurrence in, a football match’ between October 2014 and April 2017, but denied two charges relating to two FA Cup matches last year.

However, an FA tribunal found he intentionally tried to get yellow carded in the third round replay against Ipswich on 17 January 2017 and then in the fifth round defeat of Burnley on 18 February 2017 at Turf Moor.

According to data supplied by betting organisations, an unusual amount of bets were placed on Wood being cautioned in both of those matches, with the FA saying two of those bets were made by close acquaintances of the player.

The potential winnings (some were not paid) totalled approximately £10,000, the FA said.

“In each case those individuals’ bets were atypical both in relation to their personal betting history — none had previously placed bets in the caution betting market, and in relation to the caution betting market; the size of the bets made them stand out,” the FA statement read.

“The gravamen of the case against Mr Wood is that he planned to be cautioned, told personal acquaintances of that plan so that they and others to whom the information was passed placed bets.

“It is said that the bets were atypical in the context of the caution betting market, and in relation to the betting history of those placing the bets.”

Burnley v Lincoln City - Emirates FA Cup - Fifth Round - Turf Moor Source: Dave Howarth

Wood was part of the Lincoln side which embarked on a fairytale FA Cup run last year, reaching the quarter-finals by knocking Ipswich, Brighton and Burnley out of the competition, before a 5-0 defeat to Arsenal in the last eight.

Lincoln suspended Wood for the final two weeks of his contract when the non-league club were informed of the investigation, and he was then released in May.

In a statement released this evening, Lincoln chairman, Liam Scully, said: “This football club takes its own integrity, and the integrity of football as whole, extremely seriously so were shocked and saddened to be informed of the allegations.

“We acted quickly when we were first informed and have, at the request of the FA and for the sake of Bradley Wood, kept the allegations private until the matter was resolved.

“We wholeheartedly condemn any behaviour which could tarnish the reputation of football as a sport and have given the FA our complete support in conducting the investigation.

“It is important to note, however, that these charges relate to the individual actions of a single player and it is accepted by everyone that they played no part in the results of games.”

“We are relieved the matter has now been brought to a conclusion.”

Wood began his professional career with Grimsby Town and had a short spell with Alfreton Town before joining Lincoln in 2015.

As well as serving a six-year ban from all football-related activity, Wood was fined £3,725 and ordered to pay costs.

The FA’s full written reasons can be read here.

