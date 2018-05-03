The Gunners take on Diego Simeone’s side in the second leg, with a place in this year’s final up for grabs.
Liveblog
And here’s the side Arsene Wenger has selected…
📋 Our team to face @Atleti in tonight’s @EuropaLeague semi-final#ATLvAFC pic.twitter.com/XGfg5zyGQ8— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 3, 2018
Here’s the Atletico Madrid team for tonight, with Antoine Griezmann and Diego Costa leading the line.
🏧👥 | ALINEACIÓN— Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) May 3, 2018
¡Aquí tenéis los 1⃣1⃣ ATLÉTICOS que defenderán hoy nuestros colores de inicio!
🔴⚪🔴 ¡Yo te quiero, Atleti!#AúpaAtleti #AtletiArsenal #UEL pic.twitter.com/IZDCorM3Wx
Good evening, folks. Welcome along to our liveblog for tonight’s Europa League semi-final second leg between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal.
The tie is delicately poised at 1-1 from last week’s first leg in London, but it’s Atletico who hold the upper hand thanks to the away goal.
The winners will advance to the final against Salzburg or Marseille in Lyon on 16 May. Marseille take a 2-0 lead into tonight’s second leg in Austria.
Kick-off tonight in Madrid is at 8.05pm.
