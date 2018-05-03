25 mins ago

Good evening, folks. Welcome along to our liveblog for tonight’s Europa League semi-final second leg between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal.

The tie is delicately poised at 1-1 from last week’s first leg in London, but it’s Atletico who hold the upper hand thanks to the away goal.

The winners will advance to the final against Salzburg or Marseille in Lyon on 16 May. Marseille take a 2-0 lead into tonight’s second leg in Austria.

Kick-off tonight in Madrid is at 8.05pm.