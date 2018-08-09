This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
It’s settled down and become more even in recent minutes after that excellent spell for Cork.

John Caulfield will likely be happy with what he has seen so far, as Rosenborg have barely threatened.

As I type, Sheppard lays it off to Cummins, whose shot from distance is a few inches over.

15Mins

Cummins overhits a cross, but it subsequently falls to McNamee, whose shot is parried away for a corner in less-than-convincing fashion by Hansen.

Cork have been the better side so far.

12Mins

André Hansen makes a mess of an attempted clearance that doesn’t go far.

Cork have pressured their opponents as well, with Rosenborg looking nervy at times.

As I type, Griffin’s cross finds McNamee, who just can’t quite get a clean shot on target from the edge of the box.

9Mins

Rosenborg have their first real attack of the game.

Levi’s shot from distance is comfortably saved by McNulty.

6Mins

Keohane whips in a dangerous free kick that Søderlund is forced to head out for a corner.

Cork have started positively,

4Mins

It’s been a scrappy enough start.

Cork win the ball in midfield and get a chance to break, but McNamee overhits an attempted pass to Cummins.

We’re under way…

Confirmation of tonight’s teams…

CORK CITY: Mark McNulty; Steven Beattie, Damien Delaney, Sean McLoughlin, Shane Griffin; Conor McCormack, Jimmy Keohane; Karl Sheppard, Garry Buckley, Barry McNamee; Graham Cummins.

ROSENBORG: André Hansen; Vegar Hedenstad, Even Hovland, Tore Reginiussen, Birger Meling; Marius Lundemo, Anders Trondsen; Jonathan Levi, Mike Jensen, Nicklas Bendtner; Alexander Søderlund.

Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog.

As always, we’d love to hear your thoughts on the game. E-mail paul@the42.ie, tweet @the42_ie, post a message to our Facebook wall, or leave a comment below.

You may need to refresh the page for YouTube videos and other elements to display correctly.

Kick off for the game is at 7.45pm.

Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

