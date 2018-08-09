Cork City face Rosenborg with a place in the competition’s play-offs up for grabs.
Liveblog
ROSENBORG 1-0 CORK (LEVI 22)
It’s settled down and become more even in recent minutes after that excellent spell for Cork.
John Caulfield will likely be happy with what he has seen so far, as Rosenborg have barely threatened.
As I type, Sheppard lays it off to Cummins, whose shot from distance is a few inches over.
Cummins overhits a cross, but it subsequently falls to McNamee, whose shot is parried away for a corner in less-than-convincing fashion by Hansen.
Cork have been the better side so far.
André Hansen makes a mess of an attempted clearance that doesn’t go far.
Cork have pressured their opponents as well, with Rosenborg looking nervy at times.
As I type, Griffin’s cross finds McNamee, who just can’t quite get a clean shot on target from the edge of the box.
Rosenborg have their first real attack of the game.
Levi’s shot from distance is comfortably saved by McNulty.
Keohane whips in a dangerous free kick that Søderlund is forced to head out for a corner.
Cork have started positively,
It’s been a scrappy enough start.
Cork win the ball in midfield and get a chance to break, but McNamee overhits an attempted pass to Cummins.
We’re under way…
Confirmation of the Cork team, including their subs.
Here is how we line up for tonight's Europa League Third Qualifying Round First Leg vs Rosenborg BK. #CityInEurope pic.twitter.com/6bMoM8Fk0E— Cork City FC (@CorkCityFC) August 9, 2018
Confirmation of tonight’s teams…
CORK CITY: Mark McNulty; Steven Beattie, Damien Delaney, Sean McLoughlin, Shane Griffin; Conor McCormack, Jimmy Keohane; Karl Sheppard, Garry Buckley, Barry McNamee; Graham Cummins.
ROSENBORG: André Hansen; Vegar Hedenstad, Even Hovland, Tore Reginiussen, Birger Meling; Marius Lundemo, Anders Trondsen; Jonathan Levi, Mike Jensen, Nicklas Bendtner; Alexander Søderlund.
Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog.
As always, we’d love to hear your thoughts on the game. E-mail paul@the42.ie, tweet @the42_ie, post a message to our Facebook wall, or leave a comment below.
You may need to refresh the page for YouTube videos and other elements to display correctly.
Kick off for the game is at 7.45pm.
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS (3)