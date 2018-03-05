LIVE: Crystal Palace v Manchester United, Premier League

  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Monday 5 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

18,694 Views 36 Comments
Share
46Mins

This man will not be one bit happy with that first-half performance…

Crystal Palace v Manchester United - Premier League - Selhurst Park Source: John Walton

41Mins

Yellow card – McTominay takes Van Aanholt’s legs and quite rightly receives a yellow card.

40Mins

Lingard shoots off-target when a number of team-mates are waiting in the danger area. That was the wrong choice.

38Mins

Another stray pass from United’s most expensive player, this time it’s over a crowd of bodies in the Palace box. He’s been poor, but one thing you will say is that he never shies away from the ball.

35Mins

Still 1-0 and no decent chances at either end to report. This has been a disjointed performance from United so far. Pogba has looked well out-of-sorts, and his latest cross-field pass sails out for a Palace throw-in. It’s difficult to see what McTominay brings to the team too.

26Mins

Hennessy looks uncertain under a cross from Pogba, but gets away with it. Down the other end, Townsend finds space to shoot from distance and blasts well over the bar.

20Mins

A good passage of play from United sees Sanchez chip into the path of Lukaku, but Van Aanholt does just about enough to put the Belgian striker off.

19Mins

United are giving the ball away too easily here and Sorloth is allowed to get his shot off from 20 yards out. De Gea makes a routine save.

Flag 11Mins

GOAL! Crystal Palace 1-0 Manchester United (Andros Townsend) 

Selhurst Park erupts as the hosts go in front! Benteke receives the ball out wide and looks up to find the late run of Townsend. The ex-Tottenham and Newcastle attacker hits a curling first-time effort at goal, Lindelof turns his back and the ball deflects off him to beat De Gea.

7Mins

Save! United’s front three combine to create their first chance. Lukaku heads on the ball from downfield, Lingard gets a flick to direct it towards Sanchez, and the Chilean heads at goal but Hennessy is out to make himself big and block.

6Mins

The Eagles will look to fire long balls into United’s box throughout and they’ve already begun doing that. Lindelof clears initially, before Townsend’s cross runs out of play.

Moments later, Swedish defender Lindelof concedes a corner. It falls to Tomkins and the big defender sends an acrobatic overhead wide.

3Mins

Van Aanholt takes a hand to the face as Valencia attempts to shrug him off. Play continues for a minute until United put the ball out of play so the Dutchman can receive treatment.

It’s not quite Martin Tyler’s trademark “AND IT’S LIVE”…

‘Glad All Over’ rings out as the teams enter the pitch. Palace are wearing their home strip of red and blue, while United have a change grey and white kit on.

So, anyone out there think Hodgson’s men can take points off the Red Devils here? Give us your predictions…


Poll Results:





You have to go all the way back to May 1991 to find the last time Crystal Palace beat Man United in a league game. The goalscorers in a 3-0 win that day were John Salako (2) and Ian Wright.

Source: Man Utd Goals/YouTube

Paul Pogba arriving at Selhurst Park. The Frenchman is alongside Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay in a three-pronged midfield tonight.

Crystal Palace v Manchester United - Premier League - Selhurst Park Source: John Walton

Palace, currently 18th in the table and in real danger of going down, are five league matches without a win. The Eagles went down 1-0 to Tottenham eight days ago.

United, meanwhile, hold a one-point advantage over Spurs in third and victory tonight would put them back into second place ahead of Liverpool.

Palace boss Roy Hodgson names Martin Kelly and Jeffrey Schupp in his starting line-up, with Timothy Fosu-Mensah — ineligible to play against his parent club — and Jairo Riedewald dropping out.

One change to the United team that defeated Chelsea last time out, as Jesse Lingard comes in for Anthony Martial, who isn’t in the squad at all.

Crystal Palace: Hennessey, Wan-Bissaka, Tomkins, Schlupp, Van Aanholt, Kelly, McArthur, Milivojevic, Townsend, Sorloth, Benteke.

 

Manchester United: De Gea, Valencia, Smalling, Lindelof, Young, Matic, McTominay, Pogba, Sanchez, Lingard, Lukaku.

Flag

WE’VE GOT ONE game in England’s top flight this evening as Manchester United travel to London to take on Crystal Palace.

Jose Mourinho’s side were late getting to the ground, but they’ve arrived in the last few minutes. Insert tedious joke about parking the bus. Kick-off is 8pm and we will bring you the teams in a moment.

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (36)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
N'Golo Kante fainted at Chelsea training ground ahead of Man City clash
N'Golo Kante fainted at Chelsea training ground ahead of Man City clash
Pep Guardiola accepts FA charge over yellow ribbon
LIVE: Crystal Palace v Manchester United, Premier League
ARSENAL
Oxlade-Chamberlain hits back at 'stupid' Neville and Henry criticism
Oxlade-Chamberlain hits back at 'stupid' Neville and Henry criticism
'Your goalkeeper can’t concede two goals like I did today': Cech acknowledges role in Brighton defeat
Arsenal's problems deepen as Brighton hand Gunners third consecutive league defeat
FOOTBALL
FA chief apologises for Star of David and swastika comparison
FA chief apologises for Star of David and swastika comparison
Birmingham turn to Monk in quest for Championship salvation
Simeone: 'If we take Messi and put him in an Atletico shirt, we win'
IRELAND
Fear not a factor for Earls as he leans on a little help from Keith Barry
Fear not a factor for Earls as he leans on a little help from Keith Barry
Snow forces Schmidt's squad to move training to Abbotstown
Furlong and Henderson to train fully as Daly and Herring join Ireland squad
SCOTLAND
Old Firm primed for Scottish Cup as Celtic and Rangers drawn together in semi-final
Old Firm primed for Scottish Cup as Celtic and Rangers drawn together in semi-final
Roux energised and relishing the challenge of Schmidt work-ons
Schmidt: 'We can't afford to keep conceding three tries a game'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie