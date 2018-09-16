We’re going minute-by-minute from Croke Park as the Rebels bid to dethrone the reigning champions.
27 mins: Dublin 1-5 Cork 1-4 (Sinead Aherne)
Back come the blues with Aherne once again unerring in her free-taking.
GOAL! Dublin 1 – 4 Cork 1-4 (Aine O’Sullivan)
We’re all level again. O’Sullivan collects a loose ball and makes the most of the confusion after a collision deep in Dublin’s half, she shapes to shoot for a point, but the ball dips sharply over Trant’s head and nestles in the corner of the net.
22 mins: Dublin 1-4 Cork 0-4 (Sinead Ahern)
It’s that sharpshooter Aherne once again, this time from open play as she delights Hill 16 with a curled effort that bisects the posts.
19 mins: Dublin 1-3 Cork 0-4 (Aine O’Sullivan)
Excellent response from Cork as Aine O’Sullivan shrugs off a challenge and points with the outside of her boot.
PENALTY!
Lyndsay Davey powers towards goal and gets dragged down by Eimear Meaney.
Aherne steps up to the spot… and SLOTS IT INTO THE CORNER.
18 mins, GOAL: Dublin 1-3 Cork 0-3 (Sinead Aherne)
15 mins: Dublin 0-3 Cork 0-3 (Nicole Owens)
Marvellous score from play from the Sylvester’s corner forward, curling over with her right foot from open play.
13 mins: Dublin 0-2 Cork 0-3 (Orla Finn)
The Kinsale woman is on target again. Cork have settled into a rhythm and forced errors out of Dublin since that quick-fire Aherne double.
12 mins: Dublin 0-2 Cork 0-2 (Orla Finn)
After a shaky start on frees, Finn is on target again to square this tie up.
11 mins: Dublin 0-2 Cork 0-1 (Orla Finn)
Terrific from Ciara O’Sullivan, powering up the middle for Cork and enticing Martha Byrne into attempting a slide tackle.
Orla Finn converts the chance from the free.
7 mins: Dublin 0-2 Cork 0-0 (Sinead Aherne)
After a kickable free goes begging for Cork, Niamh McEvoy drives at the heart of the Dublin defence.
Aherne slots the resulting free and instantly doubles her tally as she is put through after the restart. The star forward had sight of goal, but her powerful effort is over the bar.
3 mins: Superb work from Lauren Magee to dig out possession for Dublin and deny Cork sight of the target.
Supreme effort from the Blues Sisters in defence so far and Magee goes close to opening the scoring at the other end as she drives the right channel and fires a shot just the wrong side of the uprights from a tight angle.
THROW-IN: Cork take in the first possession of the game. Shauna Kelly makes a burst and the Rebels work through possession to create a chance for Libby Coppinger, but she’s well closed down the Dubs see out the danger.
The crowd in Croker are being whipped into a frenzy as the teams complete the pre-match parade.
The opportunity for talking is almost over, it’s decision time.
Here are the teams set to do battle after 4pm (live on TG4) in Croke Park.
Dublin
1. Ciara Trant (St Brigid’s)
2. Martha Byrne (Cuala)
19. Sinéad Finnegan (Fingallians)
4. Leah Caffrey (Na Fianna)
5. Sinéad Goldrick (Foxrock Cabinteely)
6. Siobhán McGrath (Thomas Davis)
7. Niamh Collins (Foxrock Cabinteely)
8. Lauren Magee (Kilmacud Crokes)
9. Olwen Carey (Thomas Davis)
10. Carla Rowe (Clann Mhuire)
11. Noelle Healy (St Brigid’s)
12. Lyndsey Davey (Skerries Harps)
13. Sinéad Aherne (St Sylvester’s)
14. Niamh McEvoy (St Sylvester’s)
15. Nicole Owens (St Sylvester’s)
Cork
1. Martina O’Brien (Clonakilty)
2. Eimear Meaney (Mourneabbey)
3. Róisín Phelan (Aghada)
4. Melissa Duggan (Dohenys)
5. Maire O’Callaghan (Mourneabbey)
6. Shauna Kelly (Araglen Desmonds Buí)
7. Emma Spillane (Bantry Blues)
8. Aisling Hutchings (Fermoy)
9. Hannah Looney (Aghada)
10. Ciara O’Sullivan (Mourneabbey)
11. Libby Coppinger (St. Colum’s)
12. Eimear Scally (Eire Óg)
13. Áine O’Sullivan (Beara)
14. Doireann O’Sullivan (Mourneabbey)
15. Orla Finn (Kinsale)
Good afternoon, football fans. Welcome along to our coverage of today’s TG4 All-Ireland ladies football final in Croke Park.
The final contenders are familiar ones, with Cork and Dublin meeting for the fourth time in five years.
Dublin, of course, are reigning champions after last year’s success against Mayo, who denied the Rebels a shot at a seventh-straight title by dumping the Leesiders out at the semi-final stage.
