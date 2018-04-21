LIVE: Leinster v Scarlets, Champions Cup semi-final

37 mins ago

A very, very good afternoon. We’re fed, watered and sunscreened at the Aviva Stadium and ready to talk you through what is set up to be a thriller.

The reigning Pro12 champions are in town, keen to underline their quality with another victory in Dublin.

Leinster, meanwhile, have waited a long time to exact a measure of revenge for the Pro12 semi-final loss they suffered to Wayne Pivac’s side in the RDS last May.

We’ve got teams stacked with internationals, a clear day, a hard track and gorgeous 16 degree weather. Brace yourself.