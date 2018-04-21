LIVE: Leinster v Scarlets, Champions Cup semi-final

  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Our boys in the EPCR have just confirmed there are no changes to the teams.

So here are today’s runners and riders.

Leinster

15. Rob Kearney
14. Fergus McFadden
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. Isa Nacewa
10. Johnny Sexton (Capt.)
9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Cian Healy
2. Seán Cronin
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Devin Toner
5. James Ryan
6. Scott Fardy
7. Dan Leavy
8. Jordi Murphy

Replacements:

16. James Tracy
17. Jack McGrath
18. Andrew Porter
19. Ross Molony
20. Jack Conan
21. Nick McCarthy
22. Joey Carbery
23. Jordan Larmour

Scarlets

15 Rhys Patchell
14 Leigh Halfpenny
13 Scott Williams
12 Hadleigh Parkes
11 Steff Evans
10 Dan Jones
9 Gareth Davies

1 Rob Evans
2 Ken Owens (Capt)
3 Samson Lee
4 Tadhg Beirne
5 David Bulbring
6 Aaron Shingler
7 James Davies
8 John Barclay

Replacements:

16 Ryan Elias
17 Dylan Evans
18 Werner Kruger
19 Lewis Rawlins
20 Steve Cummins
21 Aled Davies
22 Steff Hughes
23 Will Boyde

A very, very good afternoon. We’re fed, watered and sunscreened at the Aviva Stadium and ready to talk you through what is set up to be a thriller.

The reigning Pro12 champions are in town, keen to underline their quality with another victory in Dublin.

Leinster, meanwhile, have waited a long time to exact a measure of revenge for the Pro12 semi-final loss they suffered to Wayne Pivac’s side in the RDS last May.

We’ve got teams stacked with internationals, a clear day, a hard track and gorgeous 16 degree weather. Brace yourself.

Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

