LIVE: Leinster v Scarlets, Champions Cup semi-final

It’s shaping up to be a hot one at the Aviva Stadium and we’re going minute-by-minute as Irish and Welsh rivals chase a European final place.
Liveblog
Our boys in the EPCR have just confirmed there are no changes to the teams.
So here are today’s runners and riders.
Leinster
15. Rob Kearney
14. Fergus McFadden
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. Isa Nacewa
10. Johnny Sexton (Capt.)
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Cian Healy
2. Seán Cronin
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Devin Toner
5. James Ryan
6. Scott Fardy
7. Dan Leavy
8. Jordi Murphy
Replacements:
16. James Tracy
17. Jack McGrath
18. Andrew Porter
19. Ross Molony
20. Jack Conan
21. Nick McCarthy
22. Joey Carbery
23. Jordan Larmour
Scarlets
15 Rhys Patchell
14 Leigh Halfpenny
13 Scott Williams
12 Hadleigh Parkes
11 Steff Evans
10 Dan Jones
9 Gareth Davies
1 Rob Evans
2 Ken Owens (Capt)
3 Samson Lee
4 Tadhg Beirne
5 David Bulbring
6 Aaron Shingler
7 James Davies
8 John Barclay
Replacements:
16 Ryan Elias
17 Dylan Evans
18 Werner Kruger
19 Lewis Rawlins
20 Steve Cummins
21 Aled Davies
22 Steff Hughes
23 Will Boyde
A very, very good afternoon. We’re fed, watered and sunscreened at the Aviva Stadium and ready to talk you through what is set up to be a thriller.
The reigning Pro12 champions are in town, keen to underline their quality with another victory in Dublin.
Leinster, meanwhile, have waited a long time to exact a measure of revenge for the Pro12 semi-final loss they suffered to Wayne Pivac’s side in the RDS last May.
We’ve got teams stacked with internationals, a clear day, a hard track and gorgeous 16 degree weather. Brace yourself.
About the author:
Contribute to this story:
Leave a commentcancel
Most Popular Today
|
1
|
'We are really, really devastated': Tributes paid to much loved child psychologist David Carey
95,814 39
|
2
|
Swedish DJ Avicii found dead aged 28
78,286 64
|
3
|
Bertie Ahern cuts interview short after he's asked about Mahon Tribunal
43,905 36
|
1
|
'My mother prayed to every saint in the world that I wouldn't go to art college'
528 0
|
2
|
The boss of Supermac's wants robots to help run his fast food empire
238 0
|
3
|
What Lazio football club and Dublin Zoo can teach you about invoice fraud
74 0
|
1
|
'I was with Munster for 13 years and my appreciation of what I had there has gone through the roof'
37,946 24
|
2
|
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
26,916 17
|
3
|
Adare Manor to bid for 2026 Ryder Cup after completion of €70 million redesign
21,369 23
Trending Tags
About Us
Corrections
TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie
Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.
News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.
Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.
Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode
Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie
COMMENTS (5)