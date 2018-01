7:51PM

Mourinho has just been speaking to Sky Sports on Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s omission from the squad: “I would lie if I said it was a purely tactical decision. It was just a choice of the players that we know at this moment have their head 100% in Manchester.

“I don’t think it’s easy for a player to play when there are doubts about his future. It’s best for him and best for us when there is doubt in the air.”

The Armenian has been linked with a switch to Arsenal as part of a player-plus-cash deal for Alexis Sanchez.