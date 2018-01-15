Flag

7:20PM

WHAT A DIFFERENCE a couple of days make. Over the past week, Martin O’Neill has looked nailed on for the Stoke City job on more than one occasion.

The saga finally came to end earlier today when the Potters announced O’Neill’s former player at Celtic, Paul Lambert, as their new manager.

Currently sitting in the relegation zone, Stoke have travelled to Old Trafford for this evening’s Premier League meeting with Manchester United.

Lambert has met the players but he won’t take over until after this game, meaning caretaker Eddie Niedzwiecki is in charge.

Kick-off is 8pm and the teams are out so we’ll have them for you in a tick.