Dublin: 4 °C Tuesday 6 March, 2018
27,761 Views 29 Comments
86Mins

It’s effectively turned into an exhibition game now, with the tempo very slow.

Meanwhile, it’s similarly lacking in tension at Anfield, with the score still 0-0.

84Mins

Cavani is booked for a late challenge on Casemiro.

PSG are looking tired and deeply frustrated, as Lassana Diarra replaces Mbappe.

82Mins

Casemiro scores from the edge of the box, with a heavily deflected effort.

It’s a poor goal for PSG to concede, and was created by an awful attempted clearance by Rabiot.

76Mins

Both sides make a change.

Bale replaces Benzema, while Draxler is on for Di Maria.

75Mins

Benzema wins the ball and runs through on goal.

His ensuing attempt goes wide, when he would have been better off squaring the ball to Ronaldo, who consequently makes his annoyance known by throwing his hands out outlandishly.

72Mins

They couldn’t, could they?

After a scramble in the box, the ball bounces in off Cavani’s knee to earn PSG an equaliser on the night. They need two more goals to bring this game to extra-time.

69Mins

66Mins

Verratti loses the head.

He does not win a free kick and subsequently runs up and screams in the referee’s face, causing the PSG star to pick up a second yellow and surely end this tie beyond all doubt.

65Mins

RED CARD FOR VERRATTI!

64Mins

PSG are looking very ragged now.

It looks like there could well be more goals in this for Real if they attack with a bit of conviction.

63Mins

60Mins

A cross is cleared via the legs of Navas.

PSG are dominating possession and territory, but are still struggling to create a clear-cut opening.

58Mins

PSG make an attacking change.

Pastore is on for Motta.

58Mins

Ronaldo goes down in the box under the challenge of Alves amid claims for a penalty.

The ref waves play on, leaving the Portuguese star deeply unimpressed.

55Mins

Still not much happening at Anfield.

Liverpool are coasting into the quarter-finals.

53Mins

52Mins

Alves loses the ball on the halfway line, allowing Real to break.

Vasquez subsequently crosses to Ronaldo, who heads home powerfully.

That is surely that, in terms of the tie.

50Mins

The ball falls to Motta on the edge of the box, but he sidefoots his attempt well over.

Moments later, Ronaldo gets on the end of Marcelo’s cross and heads narrowly wide.

49Mins

There’s a stoppage in the game, as everyone waits for flares in the crowd to be put out.

PSG could do without these kind of interruptions.

46Mins

The second half has begun…

45Mins

45Mins

43Mins

Navas is forced to make a decent save.

Mbappe had shot from a tight angle, when he probably would have been better off squaring it to Cavani, who was lurking in the box.

41Mins

Di Maria gets the ball in a dangerous position, but Navas gets to the cross ahead of Cavani.

PSG continue to do most of the attacking in this game.

38Mins

Huge chance!

Benzema is one-on-one with Areola, after Marquinhos fails to cut out a through ball.

The French striker’s shot is deflected into the side-netting via the goalkeeper’s legs.

34Mins

Mane goes close for Liverpool.

His shot hits the post and the ball is then cleared to safety.

34Mins

Di Maria wins the ball back off Marcelo in a dangerous area.

However, there is no attacker in the right position to convert the Argentina international’s subsequent cross.

33Mins

Ronaldo tries to beat Alves, but the PSG defender gets a good tackle in.

The Portuguese superstar has been largely anonymous so far.

Meanwhile, Kovačić has been booked for chopping down Di Maria just outside the box.

29Mins

Not much to speak of so far in the Liverpool game.

Mane has seen an attempt from inside the box go over the bar, but that’s about it.

27Mins

PSG have just had one attempt on goal so far and it wasn’t on target.

The hosts need to do more if they are to rescue this tie.

As I type, however, Mbappe curls a shot wide from the edge of the area.

25Mins

Di Maria’s free kick is deflected over the bar.

It hasn’t been a great game so far and could do with a moment of inspiration.

20Mins

Verratti has been booked already.

He is penalised for a rash challenge on Casemiro, as the Real Madrid star attempts to start a counter-attack.

18Mins

PSG are looking the better side at the moment.

The French team’s final pass has let them down so far.

As I type though, Ramos forces a good save from Areola, after the Spanish defender gets on the end of a cross.

10Mins

PSG look the more threatening side when they attack.

There is plenty of space for them to exploit when they counter-attack.

5Mins

Yuri tries to latch on to Di Maria’s through ball.

Ramos, however, does well to shepherd the ball to safety.

3Mins

It’s been a slow, scrappy start.

Neither side has created a chance yet.

1Mins

We’re under way…

We’ll be focusing mainly on PSG-Real Madrid tonight.

We’ll also be keeping half an eye on events at Anfield, in case something dramatic happens.

Here are tonight’s teams…

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

As always, we’d love to hear your thoughts on the game. E-mail paul@the42.ie, tweet @the42_ie, post a message to our Facebook wall, or leave a comment below.

You may need to refresh the page for YouTube videos and other elements to display correctly.

Kick off for both games is 7.45pm.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

