It’s effectively turned into an exhibition game now, with the tempo very slow.
Meanwhile, it’s similarly lacking in tension at Anfield, with the score still 0-0.
Cavani is booked for a late challenge on Casemiro.
PSG are looking tired and deeply frustrated, as Lassana Diarra replaces Mbappe.
Casemiro scores from the edge of the box, with a heavily deflected effort.
It’s a poor goal for PSG to concede, and was created by an awful attempted clearance by Rabiot.
REAL MADRID 2-1 PSG (CASEMIRO 80)
Both sides make a change.
Bale replaces Benzema, while Draxler is on for Di Maria.
Benzema wins the ball and runs through on goal.
His ensuing attempt goes wide, when he would have been better off squaring the ball to Ronaldo, who consequently makes his annoyance known by throwing his hands out outlandishly.
They couldn’t, could they?
After a scramble in the box, the ball bounces in off Cavani’s knee to earn PSG an equaliser on the night. They need two more goals to bring this game to extra-time.
PSG 1-1 REAL MADRID (CAVANI 71)
Verratti should be at a level where he's dominating games like this by now. Hasn't really improved over the last 2-3 years.— Michael Cox (@Zonal_Marking) March 6, 2018
Verratti loses the head.
He does not win a free kick and subsequently runs up and screams in the referee’s face, causing the PSG star to pick up a second yellow and surely end this tie beyond all doubt.
RED CARD FOR VERRATTI!
PSG are looking very ragged now.
It looks like there could well be more goals in this for Real if they attack with a bit of conviction.
In the first half Ronaldo got too involved with the game. In the second one he, like in the goal and an earlier header, got away from the ball to appear at the end of the move. A perfect striker move. Ronaldo, who has scored in every CL game this season, the best goalscorer ever— Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) March 6, 2018
A cross is cleared via the legs of Navas.
PSG are dominating possession and territory, but are still struggling to create a clear-cut opening.
PSG make an attacking change.
Pastore is on for Motta.
Ronaldo goes down in the box under the challenge of Alves amid claims for a penalty.
The ref waves play on, leaving the Portuguese star deeply unimpressed.
It’s better in the stands than it is on the pitch pic.twitter.com/C4JF7d4KCt— Rory Smith (@RorySmith) March 6, 2018
Still not much happening at Anfield.
Liverpool are coasting into the quarter-finals.
Another record for Ronaldo as he scores in eighth consecutive Champions League game - equalling mark set by his old mate Ruud Van Nistelrooy for Man United back in 02/03.— Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) March 6, 2018
Alves loses the ball on the halfway line, allowing Real to break.
Vasquez subsequently crosses to Ronaldo, who heads home powerfully.
That is surely that, in terms of the tie.
PSG 0-1 REAL MADRID (RONALDO 51)
The ball falls to Motta on the edge of the box, but he sidefoots his attempt well over.
Moments later, Ronaldo gets on the end of Marcelo’s cross and heads narrowly wide.
There’s a stoppage in the game, as everyone waits for flares in the crowd to be put out.
PSG could do without these kind of interruptions.
The second half has begun…
PSG often look to be about to put together a nice passing move, but they can't connect with Cavani at all. Madrid not too worried with possession, but had two clearest chances by far.— Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) March 6, 2018
0 - Liverpool failed to direct a single shot on target in the 1st half of a game for only the second time this season (also v Chelsea 25th Nov in PL). Sleepy.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 6, 2018
HALF-TIME: LIVERPOOL 0-0 PORTO
HALF-TIME: PSG 0-0 REAL MADRID (1-3 ON AGGREGATE)
Navas is forced to make a decent save.
Mbappe had shot from a tight angle, when he probably would have been better off squaring it to Cavani, who was lurking in the box.
Di Maria gets the ball in a dangerous position, but Navas gets to the cross ahead of Cavani.
PSG continue to do most of the attacking in this game.
Huge chance!
Benzema is one-on-one with Areola, after Marquinhos fails to cut out a through ball.
The French striker’s shot is deflected into the side-netting via the goalkeeper’s legs.
Mane goes close for Liverpool.
His shot hits the post and the ball is then cleared to safety.
Di Maria wins the ball back off Marcelo in a dangerous area.
However, there is no attacker in the right position to convert the Argentina international’s subsequent cross.
Ronaldo tries to beat Alves, but the PSG defender gets a good tackle in.
The Portuguese superstar has been largely anonymous so far.
Meanwhile, Kovačić has been booked for chopping down Di Maria just outside the box.
Not much to speak of so far in the Liverpool game.
Mane has seen an attempt from inside the box go over the bar, but that’s about it.
PSG have just had one attempt on goal so far and it wasn’t on target.
The hosts need to do more if they are to rescue this tie.
As I type, however, Mbappe curls a shot wide from the edge of the area.
Di Maria’s free kick is deflected over the bar.
It hasn’t been a great game so far and could do with a moment of inspiration.
Verratti has been booked already.
He is penalised for a rash challenge on Casemiro, as the Real Madrid star attempts to start a counter-attack.
PSG are looking the better side at the moment.
The French team’s final pass has let them down so far.
As I type though, Ramos forces a good save from Areola, after the Spanish defender gets on the end of a cross.
PSG look the more threatening side when they attack.
There is plenty of space for them to exploit when they counter-attack.
Yuri tries to latch on to Di Maria’s through ball.
Ramos, however, does well to shepherd the ball to safety.
It’s been a slow, scrappy start.
Neither side has created a chance yet.
We’re under way…
We’ll be focusing mainly on PSG-Real Madrid tonight.
We’ll also be keeping half an eye on events at Anfield, in case something dramatic happens.
Here are tonight’s teams…
#UCL team news... https://t.co/5rVaVEyNIn pic.twitter.com/LQJiOquhXV— Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 6, 2018
Eis o nosso 11: Casillas; Maxi Pereira, Felipe, Reyes, Diogo Dalot, Óliver, André André, Bruno Costa, Corona, Waris e Aboubakar#FCPorto #LFCFCP #UCL pic.twitter.com/yCv6yev1Km— FC Porto (@FCPorto) March 6, 2018
📝This is our starting XI for tonight's Champions League match against @PSG_English! Let's do this, lads! #HALAMADRID!#APorLa13 pic.twitter.com/0YCYsNetEX— Real Madrid C.F.🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@realmadriden) March 6, 2018
LINEUP CONFIRMED: Here is PSG's Starting 1⃣1⃣ vs. @realmadriden 👊#PSGREAL— ENSEMBLE ON VA LE FAIRE ! (@PSG_English) March 6, 2018
🔴🔵 #ICICESTPARIS pic.twitter.com/RdPKoejkkP
Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.
Kick off for both games is 7.45pm.
