Friday 23 March, 2018
O’Neill, speaking to Tony O’Donoghue, confirms he’ll be playing 3-5-2 to accommodate Maguire and Hogan. Tells the pair to take their chance and enjoy the occasion.

It’s all very mannerly between the interviewer and interviewee too.

Extremely excited to see how these two fare up front together.

Scoot Hogan and Sean Maguire Scott Hogan and Sean Maguire. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

I personally couldn’t be happier to see this fella back in a green shirt, and tomorrow marks the one-year anniversary since his leg-break against Wales. Top man, Seamie!

Republic of Ireland Training & Press Conference Source: Stephen McCarthy

Call me old-fashioned, but Rice is in number 10 tonight and Seani’s wearing 8.

Discuss.

Here’s the team. 19-year-old Declan Rice of West Ham and Aston Villa centre forward Scott Hogan will earn their first caps from the start, while Sean Maguire, Alan Browne and Colin Doyle are all making their second appearance for Ireland at this level.

O’Neill never likes to give anything away prior to kick-off, but it looks to be a 3-5-2 formation from the players selected. Very interesting indeed.

Ireland team Turkey

WE ASKED FOR new faces and that’s what we’ve got.

Ireland are in Antalya to face Turkey in their first game of the calendar year. Sadly, there’s no planning for Russia to be done after the embarrassing way the Boys in Green lost out to Denmark back in November, but now tis he time to put that behind us and look to the future.

Having brought eight uncapped players on the trip, manager Martin O’Neill will hand out two debuts from the start this evening, while others are likely to come on.

Kick off is 25 minutes away so stick with us.

