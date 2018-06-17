This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Sunday 17 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

45,838 Views 27 Comments
Share

50 mins — Cork 0-15 Waterford 0-16

Horgan misses a straightforward free. Waterford need to attack more, their lead is diminishing. And like that, Mark Coleman puts over an influential effort.

47 mins — Cork 0-14 Waterford 0-16

Back to a two-point game as Cooper fires over a lovely score.

46 mins — Clare 0-17 Limerick 0-13

46 mins — Cork 0-13 Waterford 0-16

Horgan and Foran trade scores.

43 mins — Cork 0-12 Waterford 0-15

Confusion reigned over a Conor Lehane effort there but Hawkeye ruled it out. The game has dropped a bit, the commentators on WLR FM say.

42 mins — Clare 0-17 Limerick 0-12

Conlon and Duggan tag on scores as the Banner power on.

38 mins — Clare 0-15 Limerick 0-11 

Kelly has well and truly arrived, powering over another.

36 mins — Clare 0-14 Limerick 0-10

Back at it in Ennis too. Point for point, Morrissey and Kelly trade scores.

36 mins — Cork 0-12 Waterford 0-15

We’re back underway in Thurles, the Rebels with a good start. Cooper scores, O’Halloran looked to be in trouble but he’s back up and at it. Pauric Mahony is playing very well for Waterford.

As things stand, it’ll be a Clare-Limerick Munster final.

39 mins — Clare 0-13 Limerick 0-9

Duggan hits his fifth from a free, while Fitzgerald is shown a yellow card.

38 mins — Clare 0-12 Limerick 0-9

Five minutes added time here. Plenty of controversy surrounding the award of the two red cards? What do you think at home?

Diarmuid Byrnes the latest Limerick scorer, a lovely effort.

34 mins — Cork 0-10 Waterford 0-15 

Update from Thurles to add to the drama in Ennis.

34 mins — Clare 0-10 Limerick 0-7

ANOTHER RED CARD, and it’s David Reidy sent to the line. Both sides down to 14. Crazy stuff!

32 mins — Clare 0-10 Limerick 0-7

Jamie Shanahan fires over from play, with a hold-up in Ennis because of injuries. RED CARD for Tom Condon and Limerick are down to 14.

28 mins — Cork 0-10 Waterford 0-13

Jake Dillon is one of the recent Waterford scorers as they push on in Thurles.

28 mins — Clare 0-9 Limerick 0-7

Brilliant sideline cut from Darragh O’Donovan.

26 mins — Clare 0-9 Limerick 0-5

Four from four from Duggan on the frees. Galvin sees yellow.

24 mins — Cork 0-9 Waterford 0-10

Lehane cuts the deficit to one.

24 mins — Clare 0-8 Limerick 0-5 

Hayes and Conlon trade scores.

22 mins — Cork 0-8 Waterford 0-10

Kearney has pulled another back for the Rebels.

22 mins — Clare 0-7 Limerick 0-4 

An amazing passage of play from both teams but Clare come out the better at the end with another monster point from Fitzgerald. The atmosphere in Ennis is super!

19 mins — Cork 0-6 Waterford 0-10

Derek McGrath’s side have a four-point lead.

20 mins — Clare 0-6 Limerick 0-4

David Fitzgerald with the latest offering in Ennis, and a beauty it was!

16 mins — Cork 0-5 Waterford 0-7

Fitzgibbon is one of the most recent scorers and it’s tit-for-tat in Semple Stadium.

16 mins — Clare 0-5 Limerick 0-3

Dowling has a fine effort from a long-range free before Colm Galvin cancels it out at the other end.

13 mins — Cork 0-4 Waterford 0-4

The Deise take the lead in Thurles before Kingston squares things up once again.

14 mins — Clare 0-4 Limerick 0-2 

Another Dowling free. Sean Finn has been replaced by Tom Condon. Duggan adds his fourth free. David Fitzgerald is on for Morey.

9 mins — Clare 0-3 Limerick 0-1 

Seadna Morey looked to be in trouble but he’s back on his feet. Peter Duggan slots a free, his second of the day.

7 mins — Cork 0-2 Waterford 0-2

Seamus Harnedy equalises matters.

6 mins — Clare 0-2 Limerick 0-1

John Conlon and Tom Morrissey exchange efforts.

4 mins — Cork 0-1 Waterford 0-2

3 mins — Cork 0-1 Waterford 0-0 

We have first blood in Thurles, Horgan doing the damage.

4 mins — Clare 0-1 Limerick 0-0

Peter Duggan gets us off the mark.

2 mins - And we’re underway at both venues.

Clare 0-0 Limerick 0-0

Shane Dowling’s early free is waved wide.

Cork 0-0 Waterford 0-0

We’re almost ready to go in Ennis and Thurles. All to play for!

Limerick arrive Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The Cork team take to the field Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Cork know that victory over the out-of-contention Waterford would be enough to see them through to 1 July’s Munster decider.

The Deise meanwhile have changed things up as Michael ‘Brick’ Walsh makes history, today, becoming the holder of the most-ever senior hurling championship appearances.

Here are the teams for the Semple showdown:

Cork

1. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)

2. Sean O Donoghue (Inniscarra)
3. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)
4. Colm Spillane (Castlelyons)

5. Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh)
6. Eoin Cadogan (Douglas)
7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

8. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)
9. Bill Cooper (Youghal)

10. Luke Meade (Newcestown)
11. Conor Lehane (Midleton)
12. Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields)

13. Shane Kingston (Douglas)
14. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)
15. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)

Waterford

1. Ian O’Regan (Mount Sion)

2. Ian Kenny (Ballygunner)
3. Conor Gleeson (Fourmilewater)
4. Noel Connors (Passage)

5. Michael Walsh (Stradbally)
6. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion)
7. Philip Mahony (Ballygunner)

8. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater)
9. Paraic Mahony (Ballygunner)

10. Kevin Moran (De La Salle)
11. Colin Dunford (Colligan)
12. Jake Dillon (De La Salle)

13. Brian O’Halloran (Clashmore)
14. Tom Devine (Modeligo)
15. Tommy Ryan (Tallow)

Here are the Clare and Limerick teams set to take to the field today.

The Banner, sitting in second place in the round robin standings, have made two changes from last week’s win over Tipperary. Seadna Morey and Podge Collins both start.

John Kiely meanwhile, has gone with an unchanged Treaty starting XV with Aaron Gillane held in reserve as her returns from suspension.

Clare

1. Donal Tuohy (Crusheen)

2. Patrick O’Connor (Tubber)
3. David McInerney (Tulla)
4. Jack Browne (Ballyea)

5. Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge)
6. Conor Cleary (Miltown Malbay)
7. Jamie Shanahan (Sixmilebridge)

8. Colm Galvin (Clonlara)
9. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)

10. Peter Duggan (Clooney Quin)
11. Tony Kelly (Ballyea)
12. David Reidy (Eire Og)

13. Podge Collins (Cratloe)
14. John Conlon (Clonlara)
15. Shane O’Donnell (Eire Og)

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Sean Finn (Bruff)
3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh)
4. Richie English (Doon)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)
6. Declan Hannon (Adare)
7. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

8. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)
9. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks)
11. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)
12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh)
14. Shane Dowling (Na Piarsaigh)
15. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)

Three teams – Clare, Limerick and Cork – are vying for the two decider spots, and we should be in for two cracking encounters this afternoon.

The meeting of Clare and Limerick is practically a Munster semi-final. While the Banner must win, Limerick can still progress if they lose – if Waterford beat Cork.

Hello, and welcome to our live coverage of today’s Munster SHC action. We’ll see the thrilling round robin phase draws to a close later and the 2018 provincial finalists confirmed.

Here’s what we’ve got in store:

  • Clare v Limerick – Cusack Park, Ennis, 2pm (live on RTÉ 1)
  • Cork v Waterford – Semple Stadium Thurles, 2pm

Stay with us for updates throughout, with team news coming up shortly.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (27)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
'It's a journey I didn't expect or want to be on'
'It's a journey I didn't expect or want to be on'
Deflected Pogba effort delivers victory for stuttering French against Australia
Ramos tells De Gea 'never give up' after Portugal blunder
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
IRELAND
'It was the greatest cleanout I've ever seen, and I've seen a few cleanouts in my time'
'It was the greatest cleanout I've ever seen, and I've seen a few cleanouts in my time'
O'Mahony leads by example in outstanding performance in Melbourne
'He's really deserving of that man-of-the-match award' - Furlong on fire
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Europa League play-offs in Irish football 'is something that we will be encouraging'
Europa League play-offs in Irish football 'is something that we will be encouraging'
Morrissey the saviour as Cork strike late to maintain lead at the summit
Dundalk run riot at Brandywell to extend impressive win streak
WORLD CUP 2018
'He's already the greatest' - Messi doesn't need World Cup to be best of all time, says Xavi
'He's already the greatest' - Messi doesn't need World Cup to be best of all time, says Xavi
Luka Modric on the scoresheet as Croatia ease to victory and go top of Group D
'Cristiano is prone to diving'
REPORT
O'Neill stars as Limerick produce late comeback to book Munster final spot
O'Neill stars as Limerick produce late comeback to book Munster final spot
Rhys Patchell stars with 20 points as Wales rout Argentina to win rugby Test series
Lionel Messi misses a penalty as Argentina left frustrated by World Cup debutants Iceland

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie