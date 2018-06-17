It’s D-Day.
50 mins — Cork 0-15 Waterford 0-16
Horgan misses a straightforward free. Waterford need to attack more, their lead is diminishing. And like that, Mark Coleman puts over an influential effort.
47 mins — Cork 0-14 Waterford 0-16
Back to a two-point game as Cooper fires over a lovely score.
46 mins — Clare 0-17 Limerick 0-13
46 mins — Cork 0-13 Waterford 0-16
Horgan and Foran trade scores.
43 mins — Cork 0-12 Waterford 0-15
Confusion reigned over a Conor Lehane effort there but Hawkeye ruled it out. The game has dropped a bit, the commentators on WLR FM say.
42 mins — Clare 0-17 Limerick 0-12
Conlon and Duggan tag on scores as the Banner power on.
38 mins — Clare 0-15 Limerick 0-11
Kelly has well and truly arrived, powering over another.
36 mins — Clare 0-14 Limerick 0-10
Back at it in Ennis too. Point for point, Morrissey and Kelly trade scores.
36 mins — Cork 0-12 Waterford 0-15
We’re back underway in Thurles, the Rebels with a good start. Cooper scores, O’Halloran looked to be in trouble but he’s back up and at it. Pauric Mahony is playing very well for Waterford.
"Neither team are playing like they're hellbent on getting into a Munster final" - Sheedy and Shefflin on Clare-Limerick pic.twitter.com/tC7s0hze3Y— The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) June 17, 2018
As things stand, it’ll be a Clare-Limerick Munster final.
Half-time — Clare 0-13 Limerick 0-9
39 mins — Clare 0-13 Limerick 0-9
Duggan hits his fifth from a free, while Fitzgerald is shown a yellow card.
Half-time — Cork 0-11 Waterford 0-15
38 mins — Clare 0-12 Limerick 0-9
Five minutes added time here. Plenty of controversy surrounding the award of the two red cards? What do you think at home?
Diarmuid Byrnes the latest Limerick scorer, a lovely effort.
34 mins — Cork 0-10 Waterford 0-15
Update from Thurles to add to the drama in Ennis.
34 mins — Clare 0-10 Limerick 0-7
ANOTHER RED CARD, and it’s David Reidy sent to the line. Both sides down to 14. Crazy stuff!
32 mins — Clare 0-10 Limerick 0-7
Jamie Shanahan fires over from play, with a hold-up in Ennis because of injuries. RED CARD for Tom Condon and Limerick are down to 14.
28 mins — Cork 0-10 Waterford 0-13
Jake Dillon is one of the recent Waterford scorers as they push on in Thurles.
28 mins — Clare 0-9 Limerick 0-7
Brilliant sideline cut from Darragh O’Donovan.
26 mins — Clare 0-9 Limerick 0-5
Four from four from Duggan on the frees. Galvin sees yellow.
24 mins — Cork 0-9 Waterford 0-10
Lehane cuts the deficit to one.
24 mins — Clare 0-8 Limerick 0-5
Hayes and Conlon trade scores.
22 mins — Cork 0-8 Waterford 0-10
Kearney has pulled another back for the Rebels.
22 mins — Clare 0-7 Limerick 0-4
An amazing passage of play from both teams but Clare come out the better at the end with another monster point from Fitzgerald. The atmosphere in Ennis is super!
19 mins — Cork 0-6 Waterford 0-10
Derek McGrath’s side have a four-point lead.
20 mins — Clare 0-6 Limerick 0-4
David Fitzgerald with the latest offering in Ennis, and a beauty it was!
16 mins — Cork 0-5 Waterford 0-7
Fitzgibbon is one of the most recent scorers and it’s tit-for-tat in Semple Stadium.
16 mins — Clare 0-5 Limerick 0-3
Dowling has a fine effort from a long-range free before Colm Galvin cancels it out at the other end.
13 mins — Cork 0-4 Waterford 0-4
The Deise take the lead in Thurles before Kingston squares things up once again.
14 mins — Clare 0-4 Limerick 0-2
Another Dowling free. Sean Finn has been replaced by Tom Condon. Duggan adds his fourth free. David Fitzgerald is on for Morey.
9 mins — Clare 0-3 Limerick 0-1
Seadna Morey looked to be in trouble but he’s back on his feet. Peter Duggan slots a free, his second of the day.
7 mins — Cork 0-2 Waterford 0-2
Seamus Harnedy equalises matters.
6 mins — Clare 0-2 Limerick 0-1
John Conlon and Tom Morrissey exchange efforts.
4 mins — Cork 0-1 Waterford 0-2
3 mins — Cork 0-1 Waterford 0-0
We have first blood in Thurles, Horgan doing the damage.
4 mins — Clare 0-1 Limerick 0-0
Peter Duggan gets us off the mark.
2 mins - And we’re underway at both venues.
Clare 0-0 Limerick 0-0
Shane Dowling’s early free is waved wide.
Cork 0-0 Waterford 0-0
We’re almost ready to go in Ennis and Thurles. All to play for!
Cork know that victory over the out-of-contention Waterford would be enough to see them through to 1 July’s Munster decider.
The Deise meanwhile have changed things up as Michael ‘Brick’ Walsh makes history, today, becoming the holder of the most-ever senior hurling championship appearances.
Here are the teams for the Semple showdown:
Cork
1. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)
2. Sean O Donoghue (Inniscarra)
3. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)
4. Colm Spillane (Castlelyons)
5. Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh)
6. Eoin Cadogan (Douglas)
7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)
8. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)
9. Bill Cooper (Youghal)
10. Luke Meade (Newcestown)
11. Conor Lehane (Midleton)
12. Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields)
13. Shane Kingston (Douglas)
14. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)
15. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)
Waterford
1. Ian O’Regan (Mount Sion)
2. Ian Kenny (Ballygunner)
3. Conor Gleeson (Fourmilewater)
4. Noel Connors (Passage)
5. Michael Walsh (Stradbally)
6. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion)
7. Philip Mahony (Ballygunner)
8. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater)
9. Paraic Mahony (Ballygunner)
10. Kevin Moran (De La Salle)
11. Colin Dunford (Colligan)
12. Jake Dillon (De La Salle)
13. Brian O’Halloran (Clashmore)
14. Tom Devine (Modeligo)
15. Tommy Ryan (Tallow)
Here are the Clare and Limerick teams set to take to the field today.
The Banner, sitting in second place in the round robin standings, have made two changes from last week’s win over Tipperary. Seadna Morey and Podge Collins both start.
John Kiely meanwhile, has gone with an unchanged Treaty starting XV with Aaron Gillane held in reserve as her returns from suspension.
Clare
1. Donal Tuohy (Crusheen)
2. Patrick O’Connor (Tubber)
3. David McInerney (Tulla)
4. Jack Browne (Ballyea)
5. Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge)
6. Conor Cleary (Miltown Malbay)
7. Jamie Shanahan (Sixmilebridge)
8. Colm Galvin (Clonlara)
9. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)
10. Peter Duggan (Clooney Quin)
11. Tony Kelly (Ballyea)
12. David Reidy (Eire Og)
13. Podge Collins (Cratloe)
14. John Conlon (Clonlara)
15. Shane O’Donnell (Eire Og)
Limerick
1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)
2. Sean Finn (Bruff)
3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh)
4. Richie English (Doon)
5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)
6. Declan Hannon (Adare)
7. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)
8. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)
9. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)
10. Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks)
11. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)
12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)
13. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh)
14. Shane Dowling (Na Piarsaigh)
15. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)
Munster Hurling Championship Table after Round 4.— GAA League Tables (@GAALeagueTables) June 10, 2018
Limerick 2-26 v 1-16 Waterford
Tipperary 1-21 v 1-23 Clare
Cork above Clare due to superior head to head record.#hurling #gaa #munster #cork #tipperary #limerick #clare #waterford pic.twitter.com/NxrpGTMHny
Three teams – Clare, Limerick and Cork – are vying for the two decider spots, and we should be in for two cracking encounters this afternoon.
The meeting of Clare and Limerick is practically a Munster semi-final. While the Banner must win, Limerick can still progress if they lose – if Waterford beat Cork.
Hello, and welcome to our live coverage of today’s Munster SHC action. We’ll see the thrilling round robin phase draws to a close later and the 2018 provincial finalists confirmed.
Here’s what we’ve got in store:
- Clare v Limerick – Cusack Park, Ennis, 2pm (live on RTÉ 1)
- Cork v Waterford – Semple Stadium Thurles, 2pm
Stay with us for updates throughout, with team news coming up shortly.
