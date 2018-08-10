4 mins ago

Hello! And welcome to our coverage of tonight’s game between Manchester United and Leicester City.

Sound the alarm, light the gauntlets and ring the bell — it’s back, it’s back, the Barclays is back. Well, there wasn’t too much of a break to begin with, now was there?

It’s just three weeks since the World Cup final and Premier League football has already forced its way kicking and screaming back into our lives. Like Christmas it just seems to get earlier and earlier every year.

It’s a new dawn and a new era for many clubs. The buzz and adrenaline and hopes and dreams and desires of a new campaign have resurfaced and there’s so much to get excited about.

New faces, mega million pound signings, new bosses in the dugout. Yes sir we’ve all that and more to sink our teeth into as the first weekend of a new season crashes over us like a wave, and it all starts tonight at Old Trafford.