The new Premier League campaign gets underway as Manchester United welcome Leicester to Old Trafford.
Liveblog
Hello! And welcome to our coverage of tonight’s game between Manchester United and Leicester City.
Sound the alarm, light the gauntlets and ring the bell — it’s back, it’s back, the Barclays is back. Well, there wasn’t too much of a break to begin with, now was there?
It’s just three weeks since the World Cup final and Premier League football has already forced its way kicking and screaming back into our lives. Like Christmas it just seems to get earlier and earlier every year.
It’s a new dawn and a new era for many clubs. The buzz and adrenaline and hopes and dreams and desires of a new campaign have resurfaced and there’s so much to get excited about.
New faces, mega million pound signings, new bosses in the dugout. Yes sir we’ve all that and more to sink our teeth into as the first weekend of a new season crashes over us like a wave, and it all starts tonight at Old Trafford.
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
About the author:
Contribute to this story:
Leave a commentcancel
Most Popular Today
|
1
|
Mary Lou on Tallaght Garda Station photo: 'Fianna Fáil should pull the plug. We should have an election'
43,667 215
|
2
|
Melania Trump's parents were sworn in as US citizens today
38,261 85
|
3
|
Two Germans held in France over flooded youth campground
36,914 9
|
1
|
This is how much passengers spend in each of Dublin Airport's shops and restaurants
7,033 0
|
2
|
'I wasn't going to college - all my friends were working for themselves and I wanted that too'
373 0
|
3
|
Sports Direct just bought House of Fraser - but its Dublin store still hangs in the balance
356 0
|
1
|
Brilliant Barr makes history as he wins European Championship bronze
45,550 59
|
2
|
Tour de France winner arrested over allegedly assaulting a prostitute
37,124 0
|
3
|
Best signing? First manager to get sacked? Our writers' Premier League predictions
27,576 32
Trending Tags
About Us
Corrections
TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie
Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.
News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.
Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.
Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode
Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie
COMMENTS (2)